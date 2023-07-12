Hormel Foods Named One of 50 Best Companies to Sell For

The company's dynamic sales team recognized by Selling Power for 22nd time, this year ranking No. 14

AUSTIN, Minn., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, is pleased to announce it has been ranked No. 14 on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For List, now in its 23rd year of publication. Hormel Foods is a 22-time recipient of this prestigious recognition, including in 2016 when the company was No. 1.

Hormel Foods was just named one of 50 Best Companies to Sell For by Selling Power magazine for the 22nd time, (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to once again be recognized as one of the top 50 companies to sell for in the nation," said PJ Connor, group vice president of Retail Sales, Hormel Foods. "We're proud that our sales team continues to position Hormel Foods as a world-class leader in the industry. This award is a result of both our sales and our sales-strategy professionals, who continue to deliver growth and profitability for our stakeholders."

Members of the Hormel Foods sales team are the company's first point of contact for customers and partners. Team members strive to achieve their objective of increasing sales for their areas and divisions by adding products to distribution and expanding the usage of current Hormel Foods products. Additionally, these sales professionals, who are employed nationwide, are responsible for implementing marketing strategies for their products.

To determine the final list of companies, the research team at Selling Power analyzed and ranked data across key areas, including compensation and benefits, hiring, sales training, sales enablement, and diversity and inclusion. The list encompasses companies of all sizes that are leading the charge in innovation to adapt to current economic conditions.

"As companies are facing economic headwinds, sales organizations are sharpening their focus on sales talent," said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power . "The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes and technologies, and created a sales organization that excels in hiring, onboarding, training and compensation of their sales representatives."

The view the complete list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For in 2023, visit https://bit.ly/430lnoh

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin's®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on the "100 Best Corporate Citizens" list by 3BL Media 13 times, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods. com and csr.hormelfoods.com .

Contact: Media Relations

Hormel Foods

media@hormel.com

Hormel Foods corporate logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation