BEDGEAR Foundation Partners with Common Ground Montgomery to Donate Dozens of Mattresses and Bedding to Inner City Children for Summer Camp Retreat

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BEDGEAR Foundation, BEDGEAR's registered 501(c)3 arm, has partnered with Common Ground Montgomery (CGM) to donate and outfit over 60 queen and twin mattresses with accompanying mattress protectors, pillows, blankets, and sheets to CGM's Camp Onawa & Retreat Center, which is currently under renovations. CGM is a non-profit organization that specializes in developmental programs, camps, and activities, connecting youth with resources and transformative experiences.

"BEDGEAR is constantly looking for ways we can lend a helping hand and contribute to organizations like CGM with such a substantial reach of influence," said Eugene Alletto. "The BEDGEAR Foundation is focused on community, so it was a no-brainer to partner with an organization that has made monumental strides to serve families in their community of Montgomery, Alabama. We are thrilled to provide the children at Camp Onawa with mattresses and bedding that will allow them to Wake Ready for their summers' worth of activities."

CGM has found a way to combat adversity by renovating a 100-acre piece of property outside of Montgomery, Alabama. The property has 22 cabins and a 12-bedroom dorm that will house children of all ages for a rewarding and memorable summer camp experience. Additionally, the new cabins will help families who are unable to drive daily to the site. CGM's mission is to provide structure, stability, and positive influences through Camp Onawa & Retreat Center.

In addition to providing a space for connecting and creating deeper, more impactful relationships among peers, CGM's retreat will bring therapists on-site to aid families and children who face high-intensity living conditions. Fun activities such as swimming, horseback riding, laser tag, and mini golf will be available to all campers throughout the summer.

"We just want to thank you, BEDGEAR, so much for what you've done for our organization and for our mission and for getting us going on renovating this entire property," said Executive Director, Bryan Kelly. "Your donation of beds, pillows, blankets, sheets, and everything that came with it was an amazing start to helping us renovate the entire property. The (volunteer) families here raved about how great their sleep was and what a great experience it was for them. Thank you so much for investing in our community this way and the future impact on so many families."

For information about the BEDGEAR Foundation, please visit http://www.bedgearfoundation.org/.

About BEDGEAR FOUNDATION

BEDGEAR Foundation, BEDGEAR's registered 501(c)3 arm, is where the public is encouraged to make a monetary donation, which the BEDGEAR team then uses to support local and global communities in need. Over the years, the BEDGEAR Foundation has donated bedding essentials to impactful organizations and participated in natural disaster recovery efforts, including Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana and Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico as well as the wildfires that devastated the Northern California counties.

About BEDGEAR®

Launched in 2009, BEDGEAR® is the Performance® Sleep Brand that provides innovative essentials for those who live an active lifestyle. BEDGEAR's sleep solutions are engineered with fabrics that are moisture-wicking and instant cooling and maximize airflow to allow the body to naturally regulate its temperature. With a core belief that One Size Does Not Fit All™, BEDGEAR has redefined how people view sleep by developing interactive in-store experiences and breathable bedding products that are personally fit to a consumer based on specific factors, including body type, sleep position, and temperature. BEDGEAR is dedicated to integrating environmental responsibility into product development to ensure fewer returned goods are sent to landfills.

BEDGEAR is essential to the rest and recovery routines of athletes and active people who need to maximize their sleep. A proud manufacturer in the USA, BEDGEAR offers mattresses, pillows, sheets, mattress protectors, blankets, and pet beds, as well as travel, kids, and baby products that often feature removable and washable covers to maintain a clean and healthy sleep environment. BEDGEAR is represented in more than 4,000 retail stores across the globe and has earned more than 220 U.S. and worldwide patents, trademark registrations, and pending applications. Sleep Fuels Everything®!

About Common Ground Montgomery (CGM)

Common Ground Montgomery (CGM) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization started in 2006 by Bryan Kelly and is dedicated to empowering at-risk and disadvantaged children in Alabama. By connecting youth to developmental programs, people, and experiences, CGM aims to break disparities created by poverty, institutional racism, and more. After spending almost 20 years operating an after school and mentoring program, our focus has shifted to a year-round camp location, Camp Onawa & Retreat Center. Our hope is that by providing opportunity and access for children to a dynamic and transformative camp experience through Camp Onawa & Retreat Center, regardless of their background and any systemic issues stacked against them, we will help change the odds for them to find success.

