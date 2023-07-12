BambooHR's Second Annual HR Experience Maker Awards Program Open for Nominations

LINDON, Utah, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BambooHR ®, the industry's leading cloud-hosted software provider dedicated to powering the strategic evolution of human resources, today announced its second annual HR Experience Maker Awards recognizing HR professionals and people leaders is now open for applications. Nominees should be BambooHR customers and can be nominated by anyone, including themselves.

"We are so excited to honor six amazing BambooHR customers who stand out as they build, grow, support and lead their organizations," said Anita Grantham, head of HR at BambooHR. "HR Experience Makers create exceptional workplace experiences by building culture, careers, and companies."

Nominations for the six HR Experience Maker Award categories are open until August 18, 2023. Winners will receive a HR Experience Maker virtual badge to display as proof of their achievement, plus a $2,000 vacation voucher mirroring the company's annual Paid Paid Vacation stipend for employees.

Who to Nominate:

Any BambooHR HR professional and customers, from recruiters to chief people officers, who is outstanding in one of the six Experience Maker categories below.

How to Nominate:

https://www.bamboohr.com/about-bamboohr/hr-experience-maker-awards to nominate your favorite HR professional by August 18, 2023 . Visitto nominate your favorite HR professional by

Award Categories:

Heart & Soul: Builds better working relationships, provides excellent emotional support, and displays courageous communication.

Strategic Leadership: Partners with business leaders to make critical business decisions.

Career Growth & Advocacy: Shows uncommon concern about the growth of employees and is uniquely tuned into growth opportunities.

Business Growth: Flawlessly hires and onboards at speed to handle rapid business growth.

Employee Experience: Creates an exceptional employee experience in unique ways.

Problem Solving: Tackles challenging problems and finds creative solutions.

The HR Experience Maker Awards program will be open for submissions from July 10 through August 18, 2023. The winners will be announced at BambooHR's Virtual Customer Day on October 20, 2023.

About BambooHR

BambooHR is the world's leading HR and payroll platform for growing businesses. We're on a mission to empower the three million employees across more than 30,000 organizations by giving them intuitive HR tools, insights, and support to curate an exceptional employee experience. The company was founded in 2008 by Ben Peterson and Ryan Sanders, who created a values-focused, award-winning internal culture that then provided inspiration for BambooHR's product and features. BambooHR customers include Asana, Foursquare, Stance, Change.org and Postmates. To find out more, visit bamboohr.com , follow @bamboohr or come join 30,000 other HR change agents at our annual HR Virtual Summit.

