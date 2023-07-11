SPEECH-THERAPY INNOVATOR TIKTALK 2 ME LTD. ANNOUNCES NEW CEO AND NEW BRAND, EMBARKING ON NEXT CHAPTER OF GROWTH

BALTIMORE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TikTalk 2 Me Ltd., a digital health company founded in 2015, is proud to announce the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer, along with a strategic rebranding initiative that reflects its expanding capacities and vision. These exciting developments set the stage for our next stage of growth which will be unveiled this summer.

Eli Singer, a veteran strategist who has been serving as the company's Chief Marketing Officer for the past year, has assumed the role of CEO. A leader in digital entrepreneurship and marketing for 20 years, Singer previously built a boutique consultancy with a client portfolio that ranged from non-profits to Fortune 500 companies. With his scaling experiences — which include Google, RBC, and Coca-Cola — Singer brings a wealth of insight and strategic acumen to lead the company into a new era of growth and success.

As part of this significant transition, and under Singer's leadership, TikTalk has undergone a comprehensive rebranding effort to ensure its corporate identity fully reflects the company's increasing ambition and scale.

The new name, SpeakSuite, captures the essence of the company's unique offering: an enterprise-grade SaaS approach to supporting speech therapy. Alongside the new name, SpeakSuite has introduced a fresh logo and visual identity that convey its dynamism, innovation, and commitment to putting the millions of people who require speech therapy at the center of everything they do.

"Since the moment I met Eli, I was in taken by his enthusiasm, dedication, and drive," said Co-Founder and Chair of the Board Raphael Nassi. "Under his leadership, SpeakSuite is poised to embark on a period of unprecedented growth and innovation, and help so many of the children and adults who need – but often cannot access – speech therapy."

"I've always been engaged in mission-driven projects, and SpeakSuite gives me and our whole team the chance to work at a transformational scale," Singer said. "Speech-sound disorders are so common, and treatment is highly effective — the constraint is that demand vastly outstrips supply. Digital tools can democratize access to this life-changing care. The faster we work the more people we can help: if you can get to kids early, you can change their rehabilitation trajectories powerfully and quickly."

SpeakSuite is a mission-driven digital health company that creates apps and services to improve the end-to-end process of speech therapy and increase access to care for people with speech-sound disorders. Its groundbreaking technology became commercially available in 2022, after five years of research and development and a further year of testing by dozens of language speech-language pathologists (SLPs).

