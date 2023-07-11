SAN ANTONIO TO HOST INTERNATIONAL TEAM TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIPS FEATURING TOP ATP WTA STARS NOVEMBER 10-12

VENUS WILLIAMS AND ELINA SVITOLINA WILL PARTNER IN TEAM EVENT BENEFITTING CHILDREN FROM COMPTON TO KYIV

SAN ANTONIO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- San Antonio Sports announced today the inaugural San Antonio International Team Tennis Championships presented by Frost, H-E-B and SA Sports. Featuring ten ATP & WTA professionals, the event will be hosted by Freeman Coliseum November 10-12, 2023.

The San Antonio International Team Tennis Championships will feature two teams consisting of top ATP & WTA players, college players and top ranked Texas junior players. The San Antonio Smash will be led by Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina, John Isner, Bob Bryan and

JJ Wolf and captained by Wayne Bryan. The Austin Capitals will be headed up by Sloane Stephens, Peyton Stearns, Gael Monfils, Mike Bryan and Jack Sock. In addition to the tennis professionals, college players from Baylor, UT Austin, Texas A&M, UTSA, UTPB, Trinity and

Southwestern along with top juniors from John Newcomb's Tennis Ranch and Austin Tennis Academy will also be part of the team event.

"San Antonio has a rich tennis history and we are excited to make this an annual event," said Jenny Carnes, Executive Director of San Antonio Sports. "The San Antonio International Team Tennis Championships will provide tennis fans the opportunity to see world class tennis at the only professional event in Texas to feature both top ranked men and women professionals."

"We are excited to welcome so many great players to San Antonio and look forward to world class tennis at Freeman Coliseum," said Tim Stallard. "The three-day event will benefit SA Sports iPlay Program, Bush ACE Outreach Program and several of the players' nonprofit foundations benefitting children from Compton to Kyiv and throughout Texas." For more information on the San Antonio International Team Tennis Championships, please visit www.sanantonioitc.com. VIP packages are available now.

Tickets will officially go on sale August 26 at 10:00 am at Ticketmaster.com.

About San Antonio Sports

San Antonio Sports is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform our community through the power of sport. San Antonio Sports bids on and hosts premier sporting events such as NCAA® championships, which have generated a local economic impact of more than $1 billion. San Antonio Sports kids programs, including i play! afterschool, annually touch the lives of thousands of children. San Antonio Sports also serves as a catalyst for the development of quality recreational and athletic facilities in our community. To learn more, visit SanAntonioSports.org.

About Bush ACE Outreach Program

The BUSH ACE OUTREACH PROGRAM was launched in 2016, at the Bush Tennis Center in Midland, Texas to Advise, Counsel, and Encourage (ACE) area youth by connecting positive role models with elementary-aged children through the sport of tennis. Thanks to partnerships with the University of Texas Permian Basin (UTPB) and the United States Tennis Association (USTA), USTA Arthur Ashe National Junior Tennis & Learning program (NJTL), Baylor Tennis, Texas A&M Tennis, TCU Tennis, UTPB Tennis, UT Austin Tennis and UT San Antonio Tennis, ACE has provided free in-school programs to over 40,000 elementary-aged children throughout the Permian Basin and free or discounted after-school and summer programs supported by the Bush Tennis Center. In addition to learning the sport of tennis, ACE promotes the core values of sportsmanship, integrity, self-confidence and hard work. The 2023-2024 Bush ACE Outreach Program goal is to reach over 200,000 Texas children. To learn more, visit BushTennisCenter.org

Event Contact: Tim Stallard, tim@bushtenniscenter.org, (512) 576-4796

Media Contact: Clarissa Castaneda, clarissa.castaneda@noisytrumpet.com

