Mike Miller of Brizo® Joins Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation's Board of Trustees

Continuing its partnership with the foundation, Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company reaffirms its alignment and commitment to honoring Wright's legacy

INDIANAPOLIS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brizo Kitchen & Bath Company continues to strengthen its relationship with the esteemed Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation by announcing that Mike Miller, Senior Director, Brizo Kitchen and Bath Development, has been appointed to the Foundation's Board of Trustees.

Since launching the Frank Lloyd Wright® Bath Collection by Brizo® in 2021, the two entities have worked together to pay tribute to Wright's enduring influence. Brizo® worked with the Foundation from the conceptualization, through the development and design processes of the collection. The collection offers a full suite of bath products, which draws elements from Wright's revolutionary American style of architecture from the integration of natural wood to the unique water flow of the lavatory faucet.

"I am honored to join the Board of Trustees as our partnership with the Foundation is extremely important to us," said Mike Miller. "I look forward to working with fellow board members and the Foundation's leadership team to further the company's mission." As a board member, Miller will help shape the Foundation's direction and will utilize his industry expertise to provide counsel.

"We have been pleased to collaborate with the Brizo® brand on the Frank Lloyd Wright® Bath Collection and are looking forward to continuing to bring Wright's philosophy on how to both design and live better," said Stuart Graff, President and CEO of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. "Mike possesses a strong track record in business, leadership mentality and an understanding of the importance of design, and we cannot wait to see how he positively impacts the Foundation in his new position."

With the goal of bringing Wright's design principles to both industry partners and the design community, Miller's appointment marks the continued alignment of both the Brizo® brand and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation.

About the Brizo® Brand

Brizo is a luxury fittings brand for those who understand that fashion isn't only about the clothes they wear – it's a lifestyle. The Brizo team designs and crafts distinctive kitchen and bath suites that artfully blend form and function, transforming minds, moods and spaces. This approach has elevated the Brizo brand and its fashion-forward collections. Many are recognized by various outlets and organizations, including Design Journal with its Adex Gold Award™ and the Red Dot Award™. Rooted in fashion and design, the Brizo brand has been a primary sponsor for fashion designer Jason Wu since 2006 and a national sponsor of the St. Jude Dream Home® Giveaway since 2010. Brizo is the luxury brand of fittings and accessories within the portfolio of Delta Faucet Company, a WaterSense®—a registered trademark of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency—manufacturer partner of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Brizo products are available exclusively through fine kitchen and bath showrooms. For more information or to locate a showroom, visit https://www.brizo.com/, call 877-345-BRIZO (2749). To view more Brizo collections, you can also visit thebrand's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Houzz and YouTube channels.

About the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation

The Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, established by Wright in 1940, is dedicated to preserving Taliesin and Taliesin West, both UNESCO World Heritage sites, for future generations. And inspiring people to discover and embrace architecture for better living through meaningful connections to nature, the arts, and each other. The Foundation continues the Frank Lloyd Wright legacy by broadening access to his ideas, works, and designs—considered more relevant today than in his own time—and provides new pathways for audiences to create beauty and connectedness in their own lives. In 2020, Taliesin West was named among the top 10% percent of attractions worldwide by TripAdvisor. Visit FrankLloydWright.org for more information on tour schedules, cultural and educational experiences and events. To shop the latest Wright-inspired home, design and lifestyle products, visit FrankLloydWrightStore.com.

