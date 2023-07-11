Maranda Ward from The George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences Selected for Campus Compact's Engaged Scholars Initiative

Scholars will participate in year-long program to lead equity-focused change

WASHINGTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Campus Compact announced the 14 faculty and staff selected as the 2023-2024 cohort of its Engaged Scholars Initiative (ESI). ESI is a year-long collaborative learning and leadership program. Each cohort consists of a diverse group of early-career faculty and staff who are equipped to lead equity-focused change at their institution. Members of the cohort hold a wide variety of roles on their campuses, but each has a demonstrated history of effective civic and community engagement work.

Scholars will participate in professional development, retreats, and individual support through mentoring and coaching. The aim of the program is to strengthen individual and collective scholarship, research, and impact.

"I have had the pleasure of working with several cohorts of this initiative, and I am excited to welcome the practitioner-scholars we accepted into this year's program to see how community-engaged scholarship shows up on different campuses," said Nicole Springer, Director of Institutional Capacity Building at Campus Compact.

"I am honored to have GW President Wrighton endorse me to represent GW SMHS in this national effort," said Maranda Ward, EdD, MPH, principal investigator of the Two in One Model and assistant professor of clinical research and leadership at GW SMHS. "I can't wait to work with and learn from incredible scholars to truly create change that is impactful in measurable ways."

ESI is led by Campus Compact and is offered in partnership with the Lang Center for Civic & Social Responsibility at Swarthmore College and the Office of Engagement at the University of Nebraska - Omaha.

About Maranda Ward | The George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences

Dr. Maranda C. Ward is an Assistant Professor and Director of Equity in the GW School of Medicine and Health Sciences. In this role, she designs, evaluates, and teaches health equity curriculum for student and faculty learners. Dr. Ward is an expert in advancing anti-racism efforts within health education. She is the principal investigator of the Two in One: HIV and COVID Screening & Testing Model which allows her to lead a national research-based educational intervention for primary care practitioners to eliminate stigma by routinizing screening for HIV, PrEP/PEP, and the COVID-19 vaccine.

