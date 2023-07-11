Gale In Context: For Educators Wins 2023 SIIA CODiE Award

Recognized for Driving Innovation in Education

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gale, part of Cengage Group, is thrilled to announce that Gale In Context: For Educators has been named the best Content Authoring Development or Curation Solution of 2023 as part of the Software & Information Industry Association's (SIIA) annual CODiE Awards. The CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

This serves as a resounding affirmation of how our innovation is reshaping the education landscape.

"This CODiE award win is a momentous achievement for Gale In Context: For Educators and we are honored to be recognized," said Shawn Clark, senior vice president of Gale's domestic learning business. "After being a CODiE finalist for a few years, this recognition signifies that our tireless efforts to transform learning experiences has not gone unnoticed. It serves as a resounding affirmation of how our innovation is reshaping the education landscape and influencing the future of learning to meet our customers' needs."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-reviewed awards program. Product submissions undergo rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Here's what the CODiE judges said about Gale In Context: For Educators:

"Gale In Context: For Educators stands out as a comprehensive EdTech solution that aims to simplify the integration of quality digital content into K-12 curricula. Its focus on fostering collaboration between various educational stakeholders, coupled with a commitment to accessibility and ease of use, demonstrates a genuine understanding of educators' needs." –2023 CODiE judge

"The platform allows for easy customization and integration of third-party content, ensuring tailored learning materials for specific educational requirements. Its user-friendly interface and searchability features enable educators to find relevant resources aligned with instructional standards quickly. Moreover, it promotes efficient sharing of learning objects and collections, and provides a cost-effective, scalable solution for education users." –2023 CODiE judge

Gale In Context: For Educators is an award-winning curriculum and instruction tool that merges current, relevant, standards-aligned materials with rich lesson plans and assessments. For Educators helps teachers reclaim the joy of teaching and enables schools and districts to achieve their goals through engaging content and accessibility tools designed for all learners.

"The 2023 Education Technology CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Chris Mohr. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

For more information on Gale in Context: For Educators or to request a demo, visit its webpage.

The full list of winning products can be found on SIIA's website.

About Cengage Group and Gale

Cengage Group, an education technology company serving millions of learners in 165 countries, advances the way students learn through quality, digital experiences. The company currently serves the K-12, higher education, professional, library, English language teaching and workforce training markets worldwide. Gale, part of Cengage Group, believes in the power and joy of learning. For schools, the company helps drive positive outcomes by providing essential, curriculum-aligned content that empowers educators to solve curriculum challenges and meet students where they are. Today that includes supporting distance and social and emotional learning as well as equity and inclusion goals. Gale's K-12 offerings extend from educational databases and custom eBook collections to instructional tools and professional development resources. For more information, please visit: www.gale.com/schools

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the tech industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for leading innovation and achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://siia.net/CODiE.

