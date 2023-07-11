Cari Robinson Joins August as Senior Managing Director in New York

Distinguished Former Fortune 1000 General Counsel and Assistant U.S. Attorney Deepens August's Expertise in High-Stakes Crisis Management, Litigation, Cybersecurity, and Data Breaches

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August, a specialized strategic communications advisory firm, announced today that Cari Robinson has joined the firm as a Senior Managing Director based in New York. In this role, she will help lead client engagements with a focus on providing strategic communications and crisis management counsel to August's clients in high stakes litigation, investigations, and crisis situations. Robinson brings more than three decades of diverse legal and corporate experience to August's team of highly skilled professionals and subject-matter experts.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cari to August and to add an accomplished attorney, crisis management expert, and C-suite executive to our outstanding team," said Steven Goldberg, August's Chief Executive Officer. "Cari's broad and deep experience helping global corporations navigate bet-the-company crisis and litigation situations will deepen our firm's expertise in delivering trusted counsel. Cari's addition marks another huge success for the firm as we continue to assemble a world-class team of the most talented professionals in our space and empower them to perform at their best on behalf of our clients."

Robinson joins August with extensive and diverse legal and executive-level experience. She began her career as a litigation associate with Davis Polk, and later served for nearly a decade as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, where she prosecuted hundreds of federal criminal matters. Following that, Robinson worked at IBM for nearly twenty years, and served as an Assistant General Counsel, where she led a global team of attorneys responsible for conducting regulatory, internal, and cybersecurity investigations. Most recently, Robinson served as General Counsel at Revlon, where she advised senior management on significant matters including litigation, cybersecurity, M&A, and bankruptcy. She received a J.D. from Emory University School of Law and a B.A. from Vassar College.

"I am excited to join August and to bring my experience and expertise to a fast-growing firm," said Robinson. "August has quickly distinguished itself in the strategic communications industry by compiling a uniquely talented team and by consistently delivering highly valuable strategic counsel to companies and high-profile individuals as they navigate a variety of high-stakes situations. I am incredibly impressed by August's acumen, culture, and dedication to client service, all of which are driven by a remarkable team of professionals. I look forward to contributing to the firm's outstanding client work and helping August continue its growth and success."

August is a specialized strategic communications advisory firm that believes that excellence in client service is achieved when individuals with specialized talent and subject matter expertise are empowered and given an environment to perform at their best. The firm is built on the foundations of authentic narrative development, deeply analytical engagement, and diligent execution.

August advises clients on matters in several specific areas based on the unique expertise of its professionals, including: crisis management; litigation and investigations; financial transactions, restructurings and Chapter 11 cases; diversity, bias, and discrimination; blockchain, digital assets, and fintech; healthcare; and corporate positioning and reputation management. The firm serves clients across the U.S. and is headquartered in Los Angeles, with additional offices in New York, Dallas, and San Francisco.

Chambers and Partners recognized August as a top-ranked Litigation PR & Communications firm in its 2023 Guide. For more information, please visit www.AugustCo.com.

