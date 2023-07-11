BBB National Programs' Statement on Adoption of Adequacy for the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework

MCLEAN, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dona Fraser, BBB National Programs' Senior Vice President, Privacy Initiatives, issued the following statement today on the European Commission's official adoption of its adequacy decision for the EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework (EU-US DPF):

"Adequacy is the gold standard of transfer mechanisms under the GDPR. We commend the White House, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the European Commission for achieving this remarkable and transformative milestone that propels the transatlantic economy forward and presents countless opportunities for businesses across diverse sectors.

As the longest-running Independent Recourse Mechanism (IRM) provider, the first recognized under Privacy Shield, trusted for more than 20 years by businesses of all sizes, we view this formal adoption of adequacy as an achievement that not only fosters trust in data security but also bolsters the economic ties between the European Union and the United States.

Today, the Data Privacy Framework is effective and, with appropriate instruction from the U.S. Department of Commerce, businesses can once again seamlessly transfer personal data from the EU to the U.S in compliance with EU law and we look forward to supporting those businesses in our IRM under this new Framework.

For the more than 5,000 businesses maintaining their self-certification under Privacy Shield, we want to assure you that we are fully prepared to facilitate your seamless transition to this new Framework, and we guarantee companies currently participating in BBB EU Privacy Shield will experience uninterrupted continuity of service in their transition to our EU-U.S. Data Privacy Framework program. Upholding the highest operational standards for businesses and safeguarding consumer rights has always been our priority.

We also extend a warm welcome to businesses that have temporarily paused their Privacy Shield self-certification, inviting them to join our program once again."

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. BBB National Programs oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, dispute resolution, automobile warranty, privacy, and emerging areas. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About BBB National Programs Global Privacy Division: BBB National Programs Global Privacy Division helps businesses show their partners and customers that they put privacy first, no matter where they operate. Our programs serve as key elements of the Cross-Border Privacy Rules and Privacy Shield frameworks, bridging gaps between divergent privacy and data protection regimes. By embracing our independent accountability mechanisms, participating businesses strengthen standards for data privacy and enhance consumer trust in the digital marketplace.

