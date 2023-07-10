The Town of Southampton, NY digitizes parking and mobility operations with Passport

Parkers can now use the Passport Parking app to pay for and manage parking sessions at certain beach locations

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Town of Southampton is launching an easier way to pay for parking with Passport, a mobility software and payments company that is trusted by municipalities to manage their parking and mobility infrastructure. The contactless payment application, Passport Parking, allows users to pay for parking seamlessly through their smartphones. The app is free to download from the App Store and Google Play . Users can also manage their parking online at passportparking.com .

The Town's Parks and Recreation Department plans to launch the Passport Parking app for the sale of daily beach permits at Tiana Beach in Hampton Bays beginning Monday, July 10. After downloading the free app, a user enters the respective zone number, license plate number and the desired length of time for parking or a flat daily rate. Tiana Beach will garner a flat rate of $30 that will allow parking between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Users can receive notifications when their sessions are about to expire, extend their sessions remotely, and view receipts and parking history.

The Town's police department will enforce the digital permits with pole mounted, handheld and vehicle mounted license plate readers. Tiana Beach will serve as a pilot location with the goal of deploying the Passport Parking app to other beach parking lots over the course of the summer.

"The Town of Southampton is committed to providing cutting-edge technology that simplifies the parking experience and improves overall mobility," says Kristen Doulos, Town Parks Director. "Our partnership with Passport helps us achieve this goal and improves our overall processes, making it easier for residents to obtain and manage their parking permits, while also streamlining efficiencies for our parking enforcement officers."

Cities across North America trust Passport's mobility management platform to power and operate mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting, payments and more. In addition to utilizing Passport's platform to offer mobile payments for parking, the Town of Southampton also powers its digital permitting and enforcement operations with the same platform, allowing it to aggregate all mobility data and centralize the management of rates and policies through one system. Future phases of the project, which are anticipated to be rolled out within the next two seasons, include a complete transition away from physical stickers or hang tags to digital full-season parking permits and daily parking permits.

"More than 800 communities across the U.S., and many municipalities in New York such as Huntington, North Hempstead, Albany and White Plains, trust Passport's platform to manage their parking and mobility needs," says Anthony Caddell, Passport senior account executive. "We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Town of Southampton so that they can use the data and insights collected from Passport's platform to improve the parking experience and to more dynamically manage its curb space."

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds solutions to centrally manage complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's mobility management platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also the 2021 Fintech category winner for the NC Tech Association's Industry Driven award.

