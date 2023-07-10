KYYBA CELEBRATES 25 YEARS OF INNOVATION AND GROWTH, RECOGNIZED AS A TRUSTED PARTNER TO FORTUNE 500 COMPANIES

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology and consulting services partner, Kyyba, Inc, proudly celebrates a remarkable milestone - 25 years of trailblazing innovation, indomitable growth, and a legacy reverberating across industries.

We owe our success to the unwavering support of our clients and invaluable partners.

Since its establishment in 1998 under the visionary leadership of Tel Ganesan and Thiru Ganesan, Kyyba Inc. has emerged as a prominent force in driving transformative change. Through a steadfast commitment to innovation, this exceptional company has successfully revolutionized the technological landscape and emerged as a frontrunner in driving global digital advancement.

Originally founded in Farmington Hills, MI, Kyyba has swiftly risen to the forefront of innovation, earning the trust of Fortune 500 conglomerates and esteemed global enterprises. As a 100% Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Kyyba has shattered glass ceilings, transcending geographical boundaries and industry verticals with visionary expertise. It provides comprehensive solutions in critical domains such as information technology, engineering services, healthcare, and BFSI verticals - including state and local government entities.

President and CEO Thiru Ganesan expresses profound appreciation as Kyyba celebrates its 25th anniversary, stating, "Our 25th anniversary represents a testament to the resilience, committed dedication, and unmatched expertise of our exceptional team. We owe our success to the unwavering support of our clients and invaluable partners."

Throughout its journey, Kyyba has established itself as a trailblazer, fearlessly embracing cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and automation. This bold approach has empowered clients to optimize operations, reimagine customer experiences, and propel digital ambitions to awe-inspiring heights.

Founder and Chairman of the Kyyba Group, Tel Ganesan, proudly asserts, "Kyyba stands tall as a beacon of stability and resolute reliability. Countless industries entrust us as their preferred partner, drawn by our acquisitions, formidable team, and steadfast commitment to excellence and happiness. They are rooted in fostering long-term relationships built upon trust."

Kyyba owes its unparalleled success to its diverse, high-caliber workforce, DEI activities, fostering a culture of collaboration, creativity, and relentless pursuit of innovation.

Kyyba embarks on this milestone in commemorating the occasion by hosting a series of captivating events and initiatives to honor the invaluable relationships and partnerships that have propelled its extraordinary growth and global triumph.

Looking to the future, Kyyba remains steadfast in its dedicated commitment to delivering transformative value to employees, clients, and partners. With deep domain expertise, technological acumen, and inexorable customer-centricity, it is poised to elevate aspirations to unprecedented levels.

Kyyba extends heartfelt gratitude to its extended family for their dedicated support and indelible contributions throughout this transformative journey. This proud moment reverberates across Michigan and the world, igniting an excitement that heralds an extraordinary journey ahead.

