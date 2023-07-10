KUNG FU TEA PARTNERS WITH NINTENDO ON PIKMIN 4 THEMED IN-STORE PROMOTION

America's largest bubble tea company announces a new summer partnership with the latest installment of the Pikmin franchise!

NEW YORK , July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kung Fu Tea, America's largest bubble tea brand, announced a Summer partnership with Nintendo to celebrate the release of the long-awaited Pikmin 4 game on the Nintendo Switch family of systems. This full-scale partnership will launch in August and feature an exclusive new drink flavor, Pikmin themed cups, lids, and more…

Coming this August is a refreshing new limited-time only drink inspired by the lovable little pint-sized Pikmin. The new flavor will be available nationwide, alongside new Pikmin themed cups that feature the iconic Red, Yellow, and Blue Pikmin. Customers who try the new flavor will get an exclusive straw cap to transform their drink into their favorite Pikmin while supplies last.

"Kung Fu Tea is incredibly excited to be partnered with Nintendo to celebrate the release of the Pikmin 4 game. We can't wait to give the dedicated fanbase surrounding the Pikmin franchise something new with a Kung Fu Tea twist! The curious creatures are the perfect match for our brand and community. We're confident that this partnership will bring the joy of fearless exploration for boba lovers and Pikmin fans alike!" says Matthew Poveromo, Marketing Manager at Kung Fu Tea.

To kick off this upcoming partnership, Kung Fu Tea will be hosting a sweepstakes on their Instagram page on July 21st, the release day of Pikmin 4. Eight winners will each receive a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system, a digital game code for the Pikmin 4 game, and of course, Kung Fu Tea Boba credit so they can pick up their new favorite drink. Keep an eye out for more details on how to enter this July!

About Pikmin 4

Eager to learn more about the world of Pikmin? Pikmin 4 is a great entry point to the franchise and requires no previous experience or knowledge of past entries. It welcomes players of all skill levels with an appetite for adventure! Raise your own squad of Pikmin and guide them on an endearing expedition. The Pikmin are small, plantlike creatures that you can grow, pluck, guide, and lead into battle with enemies multiple times their size. These loyal, curious helpers come in different types, such as the newly added Ice Pikmin that freeze enemies, Red Pikmin that can withstand fire, and Blue Pikmin that go underwater. The fate of you and your Pikmin is yours to decide—will you carefully avoid danger or rush into situations despite potential…losses? Alongside them and the dependable Rescue Pup Oatchi, traverse a world that seems larger than life as everyday objects like plants, benches, and pots tower over you. Pikmin 4 releases on July 21, 2023 and is available now for pre-order.

Fans can hear the latest on all things boba by following Kung Fu Tea on TikTok and Instagram.

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor, or administrator of this sweepstakes.

