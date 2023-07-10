Guidehouse Appoints Jessica Stallmeyer as New Leader of Financial Services Segment

WASHINGTON, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidehouse, a leading global provider of consulting, digital, and managed services to commercial and public sector clients, has appointed Jessica Stallmeyer as the new leader of the firm's Financial Services segment, effective July 10.

A recognized growth leader, Stallmeyer has extensive experience in the Financial Services industry and has held leadership positions at the world's largest professional services firms, providing advice to top-tier firms, including global commercial and investment banks, credit card issuers, and technology companies. Her focus is across strategy, digital transformation, growth, operations, and risk, regulatory, and governance, all with a focus on execution and driving value for clients.

"Guidehouse is excited to welcome Jessica into her new role of leading our global Financial Services segment," said Scott McIntyre, CEO at Guidehouse. "She brings deep knowledge of both our industry and the global financial services marketplace, along with a track record of exceptional leadership and innovation for the world's leading brands. Jessica's appointment is another step in providing our Financial Services' clients with expert advice and solutions to drive successful outcomes."

Guidehouse works with eight of the 10 largest U.S. banks, with more than 1,800 experts in financial services globally. For more than two decades, clients have relied on Guidehouse for pragmatic and "right-sized" solutions tailored to their needs — whether embarking on a multifaceted transformation, unleashing innovation, remediating deficiencies, or enhancing operations.

"We have entered a pivotal moment for the financial services industry, with the intersection of digitization, cloud, and evolving customer needs," Stallmeyer said. "It's truly an exciting time. I am thrilled about my new role at Guidehouse, and am really looking forward to our very bright future."

Stallmeyer holds an MBA from Duke University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston College's Carroll School of Management. She is based in New York City.

A top 10 consulting firm in the U.S., Guidehouse is the largest consulting firm equally focused on serving the commercial clients operating in highly regulated industries and the public sector clients that regulate those industries. A Great Place to Work® certified company globally, Guidehouse is widely recognized for its people, culture, support, flexibility, and leadership. Since it was established in 2018, Guidehouse has seen fivefold growth to more than $3 billion and expansion into commercial markets, a dozen global locations, and more than 16,500 employees around the world.

Guidehouse is a leading global provider of consulting services to the public sector and commercial markets, with proven capabilities in management, technology, and risk consulting. By combining our public and private sector expertise, we help clients address their most complex challenges and navigate significant regulatory pressures focusing on transformational change, business resiliency, and technology-driven innovation. Across a range of advisory, consulting, outsourcing, and digital services, we create scalable, innovative solutions that help our clients outwit complexity and position them for future growth and success. The company has more than 16,500 professionals in over 55 locations globally. Guidehouse is a Veritas Capital portfolio company, led by seasoned professionals with proven and diverse expertise in traditional and emerging technologies, markets, and agenda-setting issues driving national and global economies. For more information, please visit www.guidehouse.com.

