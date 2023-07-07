CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions (CPTS) Announces the Acquisition of uTax Software.

ORLANDO, Fla., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions ("CPTS", "CrossLink", or the "Company"), a leading provider of professional tax software solutions to professional tax preparers across the United States, announced today the acquisition of uTax Software, LLC ("uTax").

"uTax has established themselves as a leading Service Bureau in the professional tax preparation marketplace," stated Reynold Sbrilli, CPTS CEO. "With the addition of uTax to the CrossLink family of companies, we are able to add our resources, technology, and experience to the great services uTax offers and in doing so, present professional tax preparers with the industry's leading service bureau solution."

Dan Beckler, Co-Founder of uTax Software, LLC, commented, "The synergies between CrossLink and uTax made this a natural fit that benefits our partners. uTax partners will continue to have access to leading uTax tools such as the EMP while having access to additional resources offered by CrossLink."

John Colver, who served as CEO at uTax, stated, "I look forward to joining the CrossLink Team and continuing to provide our partners with the industry's leading service bureau solution." Mr. Colver continued, "Our service bureau partners will continue to have direct access to the uTax team."

uTax will join the CrossLink Family of Companies and continue to operate under the uTax brand.

"CrossLink will continue to look for opportunities to expand our presence in the professional tax preparation marketplace," stated Mr. Sbrilli in closing.

About CrossLink Professional Tax Solutions (CPTS)

CPTS, makers of the CrossLink suite of tax software products, is a leading provider of tax solutions for the professional tax preparation market. With operations in Orlando, FL, Lathrop, CA, and Harrisburg, IL, CPTS is dedicated to enabling professional tax preparers to grow their tax-based businesses with industry leading tax software solutions.

