RVshare Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Marking A Decade of Innovation Across the Outdoor Travel Space

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the largest online community for RV renters and owners, celebrates its 10th Anniversary, marking a decade of innovation, expanded access, and millions of trips for happy RV campers within the outdoor travel space. As the world's first peer-to-peer marketplace for RVs, RVshare has revolutionized RV travel, empowering RV owners to become entrepreneurs, broadening the industry, and introducing new travelers across generations to RVing.

Looking Back: 10 Years of Exponential Growth

Similar to many tech start-ups, RVshare was born in a founder's basement, launching its first landing page in June 2013 and a website in August 2013. In 2018, RVshare brought on Jon Gray, the former chief revenue officer of Vrbo (formally HomeAway), as its new CEO to build out the executive suite and scale product and marketing capabilities for the brand. Within Jon's first month leading RVshare, he secured a $50 million commitment from Austin-based investment firm Tritium Partners, setting the tone for the company's explosive next chapter. Over the past few years, RVshare has experienced unprecedented growth, raising $100+ million in Growth Capital from private equity giant, KKR, and 10x in the past five years.

Now, with over 100,000 listings across the United States, RVshare offers a diverse selection of vehicles, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans, available in all 50 states. The ever-growing community includes 60,000 RV owners who are sharing their passion for outdoor travel and RVs with generations of RV and adventure-loving communities. The peer-to-peer platform has seen over 4 million nights booked and 203 million miles traveled by RVshare renters.

"Since 2020, the trajectory of RVshare has been like a rocket ship. We watched bookings stall in March 2020 and then jump - growing our business exponentially in the months following," shared Jon Gray, CEO, RVshare. "The pandemic sped up the RV rental industry by 5 years in the span of 12 months, and the demand for RV travel has remained high since. We have seen a fundamental shift around the industry – it is no longer just your parents' retirement plan but a way for families to visit Disney World or young couples to work remotely from a National Park."

The RV Boom

Following the initial periods of upheaval and unpredictability in the travel space brought on by the pandemic, RVshare turned to travelers at the beginning of this year to hear from Americans directly on their travel plans. RVshare's 2023 Travel Trend Report compiled that data, revealing that nearly all Americans (99%) were planning leisure travel in 2023. The influence of RVshare's growth is undeniable, as the company found that of all Americans planning leisure travel in 2023, 61% planned to take a road trip or vacation in an RV this year. As remote work flexibility continues to evolve into a more permanent lifestyle for many, travelers continue to make outdoor adventure part of their lives. RV interest continues to rise too, with 62% of travelers reporting that they are likely to consider renting an RV for a trip in the future, a 9% jump from 2022. Not to mention, the undeniable lift in popularity across demographics, as RV enthusiasts of all ages continue to travel. In 2023, millennials make up the most interested age group in RVing, followed by Gen X and Gen Z.

The Ultimate RVmoon Getaway: Sweepstakes

The idea for RVshare was born on a honeymoon, back in 2013. Then, one of RVshare's original founders, Mark, returned from his own honeymoon RV trip, and realized he needed a solution for his RV while he wasn't driving it. And so, RVshare was born - making RVing accessible to all travelers. Fast forward to today and RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners. In honor of RVshare's 10th Anniversary, the company is sending lucky winners on the RVmoon of their dreams. An RVmoon can be any trip celebrating life's biggest moments on the road - from wedding anniversaries to retirements and everything in between.

The first-ever sweepstakes for the ultimate RVmoon getaway , will offer the winners $5,000 towards an RV rental and additional travel expenses. The giveaway is open for submissions and nominations now through 7/11/2023. To enter, fill out the form linked here prior to 7/11/2023.

About RVshare

RVshare is the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace. With more than 100,000 vehicles available, RVshare's diverse inventory ranges from affordable travel trailers to luxury motorhomes and can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Through RVshare, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. In addition to offering a unique travel experience, RVshare provides RV owners in North America the opportunity to turn their RV into a second income. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

