BP Energy Partners Announces Sale of Mesa Natural Gas Solutions

DALLAS, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BP Energy Partners, LLC ("BPEP"), a Dallas, Texas based, investment manager has closed on the sale of Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, LLC ("Mesa" or "the Company"), a portfolio company of BP Natural Gas Opportunity Partners, L.P.

BP Energy Partners co-founded Mesa in 2014. Since then, Mesa has emerged as a North American market leader in providing responsible and reliable 24-7 portable power solutions utilizing wellhead natural gas to mitigate waste and emissions associated with flaring, leading to cost-savings for users.

Today, Mesa is a provider of distributed power, with more than 450 megawatts at customer locations.

"The sale concludes a successful partnership between BPEP and Mesa in organically building out a leading distributed power business that has enabled the oil and gas industry to reduce emissions and flaring through electrification," said Alex Szewczyk, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of BP Energy Partners.

Over the years, Mesa has drawn acclaim for its focus on hiring military veterans, a commitment that helped the company earn the Freedom Award from the U.S. Department of Defense in 2017 and many other awards since. The Company was co-founded by Scott Gromer, a National Guard Veteran, who remains Mesa's CEO.

"We are proud of the entire Mesa team for sharing the vision and executing in the mission to build a successful energy transition business while supporting U.S. military veterans and their families," said Michael Watzky, BP Energy Partners' Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "We wish them continued success."

"Mesa is extremely proud of the results achieved and what we've been able to build over the term of our partnership with BP Energy Partners," said Scott Gromer, CEO of Mesa. "It was an honor and privilege to work with a collaborative group of professionals who embraced our vision and shared their industry network and knowledge."

HarbourVest invested in Mesa in 2019 as an active minority investor and contributed to the successful sale of Mesa.

TPH&Co., the energy business of Perella Weinberg Partners, acted as exclusive financial advisor to Mesa.

The Garden Law Group served as legal counsel to BPEP and Mesa in connection with the transaction.

About Mesa Natural Gas Solutions

Mesa Solutions provides a full range of portable and stationary power solutions for its customers including emergency standby, demand response, and mobile power generation. Mesa designs and deploys distributed power generation solutions that responsibly support energy security while adhering to the strictest standards to support the safety of staff and customers. For further information, please visit www.247mesa.com.

About BP Energy Partners

BP Energy Partners is a Dallas, Texas based middle market private equity firm investing in energy and the energy transition. BPEP is focused on investments in energy and energy intensive industries that enable energy security, energy reliability, and "Practical Decarbonization". Originally sponsored by T. Boone Pickens, BPEP was founded in 2013 and manages more than $500 million in committed capital. For more information, please visit www.bpenergypartners.com.

About HarbourVest

HarbourVest is an independent, global private markets firm with 40 years of experience and more than $106 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022. Our interwoven platform provides clients access to global primary funds, secondary transactions, direct co-investments, real assets and infrastructure, and private credit. Our strengths extend across strategies, enabled by our team of more than 1,000 employees, including more than 215 investment professionals across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Across our private markets platform, our team has committed more than $55 billion to newly-formed funds, completed over $46 billion in secondary purchases, and invested over $33 billion in direct operating companies. We partner strategically and plan our offerings innovatively to provide our clients with access, insight, and global opportunities.

