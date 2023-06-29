Michael Baker International Welcomes Denise Laferte as Vice President and National Practice Lead - Water

Industry expert brings more than 25 years of experience to new role

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Denise Laferte has joined the firm as Vice President and National Practice Lead – Water. In this role, Ms. Laferte will drive growth across Michael Baker's Water Practice portfolio, while elevating the firm's brand and serving as a trusted advisor both internally and to clients nationwide.

"The efficient storage and conveyance of clean, secure water and the transport and disposal of residual wastes are vital to the well-being of our nation's communities, and Michael Baker is at the forefront of providing innovative and sustainable solutions to our clients for the entire spectrum of the water cycle," said Kent Zinn, P.E., S.E., President, Infrastructure at Michael Baker. "I welcome Denise and look forward to her leadership as we continue to advance Michael Baker's position at the forefront of water resource initiatives."

Ms. Laferte brings more than 25 years of industry experience to her new role and has a proven track record of building and growing a successful Water Practice at the national level and collaborating with multiple business lines to increase pursuit synergies and capture new work. She most recently served as Federal Business Development Market Sector Leader for the North American Water division of AECOM. Earlier in her career, she was an Environmental Scientist with Metcalf & Eddy, Inc., a Water/Wastewater firm, working Superfund and Brownfields sites throughout the Northeast.

Ms. Laferte has earned three degrees from the University of New Hampshire: a Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Chemistry and Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Arts.

