Aritzia Reports on Voting Results from the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 29 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") of Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ) ("Aritzia" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated, innovative design house offering Everyday Luxury online and in its boutiques, was held yesterday via live webcast online. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 11, 2023 (the "Circular"), which can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 276,241,370 votes. The voting results in relation to the election of directors were as follows:
Number of Votes Cast
Name of Director
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Aldo Bensadoun
274,586,179
1,138,323
John Currie
274,098,556
1,625,946
Daniel Habashi
275,689,711
34,791
Brian Hill
267,813,830
7,910,672
David Labistour
274,816,798
907,704
John Montalbano
274,075,446
1,649,056
Marni Payne
271,284,408
4,440,094
Glen Senk
275,549,950
174,552
Marcia Smith
274,625,966
1,098,536
Jennifer Wong
274,843,994
880,508
The resolution with respect to the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditor put before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.
The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedar.com.
