Genesys Recognizes Winners of 18th Annual Customer Innovation Awards

Leading brands honored for inspiring loyalty and orchestrating people-centered experiences powered by AI, digital and cloud technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, announced the winners of its 18th annual Customer Innovation Awards, including leading brands across the health care, banking, travel, government, publishing and technology industries. Genesys recognizes these organizations for transforming their customer and employee experiences with artificial intelligence (AI), cloud and digital technologies.

Genesys logo (PRNewsFoto/Genesys) (PRNewswire)

The 2023 winners include:

Aeromexico — CX Achiever: Most innovative CX and EX strategy

Aeromexico, one of Mexico's largest airlines, ran its previous contact center operations on-premises. Without a unified solution, the airline had little access to real-time data and limited ability to understand the customer experience, regulate call flow and manage staff schedules. Aeromexico soared to new heights with the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform, leveraging its built-in workforce engagement management (WEM) as well as interactive voice response (IVR) self-service for payment and callback capabilities to provide richer and more personalized customer and employee experiences. The company's cloud evolution resulted in more organic interactions with a 61% increase year-over-year in customer satisfaction scores, 20% decrease in employee turnover, 13% increase in staff productivity and 75% decrease in abandonment rate.

Somerset Council — CX Innovator (SMB and Midsize): Most successful innovation

With an objective to put the needs of its residents first, Somerset Council wanted to standardize its fragmented contact centers to provide more effective service. The UK-based government organization implemented Genesys Cloud CX and is using the platform's digital innovations to support existing channels (voice, email, web messenger and social media). It also deployed AI-powered Genesys voicebots to route residents quickly and empathetically to the solutions they desire. Now, multiple locations operate as a single contact center, resulting in 90% of calls being routed correctly because of bot identification, a 50% decrease in abandoned calls, the delivery of more fluid experiences and lower costs.

BAC Credomatic — CX Innovator (Enterprise): Most successful innovation

Headquartered in Costa Rica, BAC Credomatic is one of the largest banks in Central America. Challenged with an outdated infrastructure and disconnected customer support team, the company experienced long wait times and low-quality service. The bank transformed its operations with Genesys Cloud CX, with the goal of knowing and understanding its customers to provide differentiated services. BAC Credomatic integrated capabilities, such as customer relationship management, digital bots and solutions from the Genesys AppFoundry® Marketplace, to improve its customer experience and increase team productivity. After switching to Genesys, the bank has significantly improved response times, increased quality of service and access to real-time data with a 58% drop in call volumes and generated $4 million in inbound sales in only three months.

Siemens Healthineers and Cognizant — CX Mover (Partner Implementation): Best cloud implementation

Siemens Healthineers is a leading medical technology company that serves customers in more than 70 countries and handles more than 5 million inbound and outbound calls annually. The company had the opportunity to consolidate multiple solutions that lacked a modern and consistent customer experience. The business completely overhauled its global contact center operations with the help of Cognizant, a Genesys partner, and implemented Genesys Cloud CX to transform customer interactions into a seamless omnichannel experience. In two years, Siemens Healthineers migrated more than 4,000 agents across 42 countries, reduced global IT costs by 30%, saw an 18% increase in answer rate and experienced a 20% increase in cross-sell and up-sell revenues.

Thomson Reuters — CX Mover (PS Implementation): Best cloud implementation

Thomson Reuters, the trusted content and technology company, began a strategic transformation in 2022 to enhance its customer experience by replacing an on-premises system with Genesys Cloud CX. The platform was successfully deployed across eight countries in five languages and 20 lines of business — 90 days ahead of schedule. It has reduced its average speed to answer by 35% and the company was able to retire six legacy systems.

Unisys — CX Mover (Self Implementation): Best cloud implementation

Unisys, a global technology solutions company, is dedicated to helping organizations drive innovation and reach the next breakthrough. The Unisys contact center environment provides technology support (help desk), service requests and business process outsourcing, as well as frontline dispatch (field services); it handles tens of millions of interactions annually. To address what matters most to its clients' users, Unisys reimagined its customer journey by partnering with Genesys. Together with the Unisys suite of AI-powered proactive resolution tools, Genesys Cloud CX allows the Unisys team to focus on elevating customer and agent experiences with a simplified pricing structure and less attention on system administration and support. During its five-month implementation, Unisys was able to eliminate seven legacy platforms and migrate approximately 100 client organizations from across 12 global locations. Since its migration to Genesys Cloud CX, Unisys is leveraging the platform's Agent Assist solution to accelerate contact handling and improve bot integration with existing AI chatbots. The business now makes more than 3 million monthly API calls with an expected lifetime savings of $2 million.

AdaptHealth Corp. — EX Mobilizer: Best example of optimizing and improving team engagement

AdaptHealth is a nationwide, full-service home medical equipment company offering products and services to empower patients to live their best lives — out of the hospital and in their homes. Before switching to Genesys Cloud CX, the company's technologies were disconnected and lacked the feature-rich capabilities needed to effectively foster team unity and engagement. Understanding staffing demand was also difficult without full insight into its contact center data. After implementing Genesys Workforce Engagement Management solutions, AdaptHealth leveraged forecast models to anticipate issues and determine whether changes or agent additions were necessary. The company is also using gamification to improve the agent experience and build camaraderie within its teams. Almost immediately after bringing workforce management online, AdaptHealth realized a 60% improvement in agent productivity, 96% average agent quality scores, service-level increases, reduced abandons and decreased average handle time.

