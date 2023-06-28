Deltek Supports Government Contractors with New GovWin IQ Small Business Resource Center

HERNDON, Va., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek , the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, announced today that it has developed the GovWin IQ Small Business Resource Center curated specifically to support the thousands of small businesses looking for ways to find and win more government contracting opportunities with limited resources.

Deltek - Know more. Do more. (PRNewsfoto/Deltek) (PRNewswire)

Small businesses are a focus in government contracting, but pursuing and winning contracts can be challenging. The White House recently called for government agencies to create a more diverse federal marketplace, requiring them to focus more on "small business entrants, where the decline in the supplier base has been especially acute."

However, Deltek's Clarity Government Contracting industry study found that, despite the government's prioritization of creating opportunities for small businesses, the elements involved in pursuing and winning those opportunities temper growth. Only 37% of self-identified small businesses (under $20 million in revenue) reported growth in government contracts last year, as compared to 49% overall and 56% of the largest companies. They also report lower profit margins than their larger counterparts (8% vs. 24%).

Deltek's GovWin IQ Small Business Resource Center provides smaller companies with a comprehensive toolkit of everything they need at each stage of the government contracting lifecycle. The Resource Center pulls together government contracting opportunities, learning guides on government agency buying behavior, assistance with identifying potential teaming partners, government contact lists, research and analysis into market conditions, educational resources, and more. The content, aimed at increasing small business representation among government contractors, is primarily for Deltek GovWin IQ subscribers, but there are also free resources available.

"We're proud of our continued commitment to supporting small businesses with their goals of finding and winning more business with government agencies," said Kevin Plexico, Senior Vice President of Information Solutions at Deltek . "We know that small businesses often don't have the time, resources, or knowledge of the market to compete with their large business counterparts. We want to level the playing field and enable their success with educational content and tools for finding and winning more business."

About Deltek

Better software means better projects. Deltek is the leading global provider of enterprise software and information solutions for project-based businesses. More than 30,000 organizations and millions of users in over 80 countries around the world rely on Deltek for superior levels of project intelligence, management and collaboration. Our industry-focused expertise powers project success by helping firms achieve performance that maximizes productivity and revenue. www.deltek.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deltek