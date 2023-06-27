PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
SunPower to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 1, 2023

Published: Jun. 27, 2023

Event to be webcast online at https://bit.ly/spwrearnings

RICHMOND, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunPower Corp. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, August 1 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Analysts intending to participate in the Q&A session must register for a personal link and dial-in at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI48b45e1a95444ba288520060aea99e7c.

The results are scheduled to be released at 7:45 a.m. ET. The live audio webcast and supplemental financial information will be available on SunPower's investor website at http://investors.sunpower.com/events.cfm.

About SunPower
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) is a leading solar, storage and energy services provider in North America. SunPower offers solar + storage solutions designed and warranted by one company that gives customers control over electricity consumption and resiliency during power outages while providing cost savings to homeowners. For more information, visit www.sunpower.com.

