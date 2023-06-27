QUALITY CUSTOM DISTRIBUTION EXPANDS SOUTHWEST FOODSERVICE LOGISTICS BUSINESS WITH THREE NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTERS TO SUPPORT CUSTOMERS

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frisco, Texas-based Quality Custom Distribution (QCD), a Golden State Foods (GSF) company, has expanded operations in the Southwest U.S. market with two relocations to larger distribution centers in Albuquerque, New Mexico and Las Vegas, as well as a new facility opening this summer in San Antonio, Texas. Servicing nearly 7,500 customer stores in virtually every state, the QCD network will soon encompass 25 total distribution centers, making 35,000 last-mile deliveries weekly to four leading Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) brands.

"As our customers continue to thrive and expand in key U.S. markets like the Southwest most recently, the QCD team strategically supports the growing last-mile delivery needs of these leading foodservice brands," said Ryan Hammer, QCD president and GSF corporate senior vice president. "Positioning our strong network of distribution centers for continued growth in future U.S. markets, we have deployed innovative technologies for warehouse automation, optimized routing, and digital transformation of workforce efficiencies—all benefitting our mutual success with our customers."

Beginning in late August, QCD's new 116,000-square-foot San Antonio distribution center will support more than 250 customer stores in Texas, in addition to 100 stores already serviced for another QSR customer by the company's existing 85,000-square-foot facility in the same market. A workforce of more than 150 San Antonio associates across the two distribution facilities will encompass commercial truck drivers, warehouse associates, customer service, and human resources.

In October 2022, QCD Las Vegas relocated to a larger 98,000-square-foot Nevada distribution facility and now services 150 customer stores with last-mile deliveries. QCD's Albuquerque, New Mexico distribution center relocated to a larger 63,000-square-foot facility in September 2021 to accommodate its growing operation to service 100 regional foodservice customer stores across the states of New Mexico, Colorado, and Texas.

Serving a variety of foodservice industry icons, QCD drives more than 38 million miles each year, distributing a half billion products and making more than 1.8 million deliveries annually from its strategically located U.S. distribution centers. Since its start in 2006, QCD has grown from just one route, one format and a few stores in the Northwest to serving thousands of locations across the country. Iconic QSR customers consistently recognize QCD as a top distribution partner for service and efficiencies, as well as quality and performance, based on store operator feedback and corporate standards.

Golden State Foods (GSF), one of the largest diversified suppliers to the foodservice and retail industries, feeds one billion people every day! Headquartered in Irvine, California, the multi-national company is values-based with proven performance in superior quality, innovation, and customer service. Established in 1947, GSF and its family of companies currently service 200+ leading brands (125,000+ restaurants/stores in more than 50 countries) from its 50 locations on five continents. Its core businesses include: manufacturing of liquid products, protein, produce, dairy/aseptic, and provides custom distribution services. The company employs approximately 6,000 associates and is management-owned and run. Golden State Foods also operates a national non-profit organization, the GSF Foundation.

