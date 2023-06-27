Phantom Neuro Announces Conclusion of PreClinical Demonstration, Team Growth & Preparation for Human Trials

With Completion of Successful Porcine Demonstration, Neurotech Innovator Announces New CTO & Industry-Leading Advisors

AUSTIN, Texas, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Phantom Neuro , the pioneering neurotech startup, today announced the successful demonstration of their technology in a porcine model. The company is developing the world's first minimally invasive muscle-machine interface for lifelike control of robotic prosthetic limbs and exoskeletons.

"We went from concept to fully demonstrated system in just under one year." - Dr. Glass, CEO of Phantom Neuro

The startup has also announced the addition of a new Chief Technology Officer, Mike Faltys. Mike was previously Vice President of Implantable Systems at Presidio Medical and before that CTO of the bioelectronic medicine company SetPoint Medical. Three new advisors also joined Phantom's advisory board: Dr. Thomas Oxley, the co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Synchron; Dr. Brian Otis, the co-founder and former Chief Technology Officer of Verily Life Sciences, and Joshua Duyan, the former Chief Strategy Officer of CTRL-labs (acquired by Meta).

"We are thrilled to publicly announce the accomplishment of this major milestone. We went from concept to fully demonstrated system in just under one year, which bodes well for our continued trajectory towards human implementation," remarked founder and CEO Dr. Connor Glass. "With the completion of this trial and the addition of our new CTO & preeminent advisors, our sights are firmly set on human trials and finding the right partners with which to fulfill this next paramount step in our progression."

Launched in 2022, Phantom Neuro aims to dramatically enhance the lives of amputees and individuals with various limb deficits. The company's solution combines minimally invasive implantable sensors and artificial intelligence to offer unparalleled control of orthopedic technologies, such as prosthetic limbs and exoskeletons. Current investors in Phantom Neuro include Time BioVentures, Risk & Return (R²), LionBird Ventures, Draper Associates, and Breakout Ventures, among others.

True to Phantom Neuro's dedication to safety and exemplary of their minimal-risk offering, the pig involved in the study has been adopted by an animal sanctuary and has experienced no lasting effects from her involvement in the company's exercise of care. "She's a special pig," commented Dr. Glass. "We wish her heartfelt thanks for her service and are delighted to see her enjoy a restful retirement."

About Phantom Neuro

Phantom is a neurotechnology company, spun out of a lab at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, that is developing the world's first minimally invasive muscle-machine interface for control of prosthetic limbs and robotic exoskeletons. Learn more at www.phantomneuro.com

