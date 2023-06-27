OTAVA Ranked on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OTAVA®, global leader in custom and compliant multi-cloud solutions, today announced that it has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. OTAVA ranked 16th on this year's list, putting the company in the top three percent of the MSP 501 in 2023.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers around the globe have submitted applications for inclusion on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation and supported technologies.

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.

"OTAVA is pleased to be again named to this essential list of MSPs," said Tom Wilten, President and General Manager, OTAVA. "Our talented team continues to create innovative ways to elevate the world-class service and solutions that make us a trusted partner for cloud and data protection. We are committed to meeting the rising demand for business resilience and security, and we look forward to helping our customers and partners grow and thrive in today's dynamic business climate."

OTAVA is an industry-leading compliant multi-cloud provider with locations around the world. Its portfolio is designed to provide a clear path for companies navigating the cloud landscape. OTAVA's cloud platform delivers simplicity, transparency, and flexibility with a range of management and infrastructure levels to accommodate unique needs. Each cloud solution is supported by fully integrated services such as backup, security, and disaster recovery that can connect to public cloud or on-premise environments. OTAVA's hands-on, people-centered approach turns a great multi-cloud solution into an outstanding multi-cloud experience.

This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history. Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction at small, medium and large organizations in public and private sectors. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and hybrid work forces.

"The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Jeff O'Heir, Channel Futures senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The MSP 501 ranking doesn't award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor."

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2023 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of the managed services sector," said Kelly Danziger, general manager of Informa Tech Channels. "These providers are most certainly driving a new wave of innovation in the industry and are demonstrating a commitment to moving the MSP and entire channel forward."

The complete 2023 MSP 501 list is available on the Channel Futures website .

About OTAVA

OTAVA is a global, recognized leader in delivering secure multi-cloud solutions with a personal touch. Its extensive portfolio is powered by world-class technology partners, backed with expert intelligence, and tailored to help businesses and service providers achieve their individual goals while protecting mission-critical data. With its flexible solutions, fortified security, colocation offerings, and professional services, OTAVA empowers its clients with everything they need to thrive in the cloud and stay focused on what they do best. To learn how OTAVA can maximize your potential, go to OTAVA.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

