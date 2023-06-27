Hyundai Motor North America Appoints Jim Park as Head of Commercial Vehicle and Hydrogen Business Development

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai has hired Jim Park as the senior vice president, commercial vehicle and hydrogen business development, Hyundai Motor North America, effective June 12. In this new role, Park is responsible for Hyundai's hydrogen initiatives in North America, which includes commercial vehicle sales, infrastructure development, commercialization of hydrogen, and related future mobility solutions. Park reports directly to José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America and president and Global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and functionally via dotted-line to Ken Ramirez, executive vice president, head of global commercial vehicle and hydrogen business, Hyundai Motor Company.

"Hyundai is committed to accelerating the development of hydrogen technology as it provides a scalable zero-emissions solution for a variety of applications," said Muñoz. "Jim's extensive career in automotive business development will help us build the team and obtain the tools and resources we need to continue our hydrogen expansion in North America."

Park has more than three decades of experience in the automotive industry with leadership roles at both Harman-Samsung and Chrysler. Prior to joining Hyundai, Park was president of Harman International Korea, where he initiated strategies for its automotive business units and Samsung's Automotive Electronic Business. He managed and led four divisions including connected car, car audio, consumer electronics and professional solutions, and oversaw respective KPI's such as sales revenue growth, market share, cost management, compliance, and employee development.

Before joining Harman International, Park was the president and CEO of Global Auto Systems, an advisory and consulting services company he formed in 2000, a role he held until 2018. In nearly two decades, his group of consultants worked with leaders and top decision makers around the world providing in-depth industry insights, product, market knowledge and strategic perspectives. Park also previously served on the Board of Governors for the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

Hyundai Motor North America (HMNA) was established in 2018 to provide strategic oversight of Hyundai Motor America, Hyundai Auto Canada, Hyundai Motor Mexico, Genesis Motor America, and Genesis Motors Canada. HMNA also provides operational oversight of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. HMNA's 1,400 dealerships sold 940,000 Hyundai and Genesis vehicles in 2022. HMNA is committed to achieving long-term sustainable growth and promoting Hyundai's global vision of 'Progress for Humanity.'

