Floor & Decor Ensures Comprehensive and Efficient Security with Contrast Security

LOS ALTOS, Calif. , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the code security platform built for developers and trusted by security, today announced that Floor & Decor has successfully implemented four Contrast solutions to ensure cross-organizational operational security: Contrast Protect , Contrast Assess , Contrast Scan and Contrast SCA . These solutions have been instrumental in enabling Floor & Decor to better identify, remediate and avoid potentially impactful security events, including Log4j/Log4Shell , where the company's applications were protected even before it was a publicly known vulnerability.

Since implementation, we've gotten rid of almost all of our known vulnerabilities with Contrast.

In interviews conducted by IDC, and documented in its recently published Business Value Case Study report , the significant benefits gained from using Contrast include application security (AppSec) staff efficiencies resulting in average savings of $80,000 per year over three years, and incident resolution efficiencies in development activities providing an average savings of $696,300 per year over three years.

"IDC projects that Floor & Decor is achieving significant value relative to its investment in Contrast solutions in terms of SecOps and development team efficiencies," said Matthew Marden, Research Vice President, Business Value Strategy Practice, at IDC. "Over three years, IDC expects that Floor & Decor will realize benefits in these areas worth more than 3.5x its investment costs (three-year ROI of 258%)."

By utilizing Contrast Protect and Contrast Assess, the retailer has achieved comprehensive security for their cloud and API environments, resulting in a 92% reduction in known security vulnerabilities across their major business applications. Contrast's integration with Jira has streamlined the remediation process, eliminating the need for manual ticket creation and vulnerability management. Consequently, DevOps staff time spent on addressing vulnerabilities has been reduced by 94%. Contrast's ability to minimize false positives and enhance developer efficiency has further accelerated development activities.

"We use Contrast Assess within our testing environment to test our application programming interfaces [APIs] and find out what vulnerabilities exist. Contrast Protect is also used in our production environment as a layer of protection for our APIs," said Darius Radford, Security Architect at Floor & Decor. "Contrast is not a difficult tool to implement, and we used Kubernetes and our containers to handle the deployment. Since implementation, we've gotten rid of almost all of our known vulnerabilities with Contrast."

With a breakeven point reached in just over five months, Floor & Decor's investment in Contrast solutions reflects the relatively seamless implementation process and the retailer's ability to capture value through improvements in security capabilities and team efficiencies. The specific objectives for the use of each Contrast solution that Floor & Decor has implemented are:

Contrast Protect: Floor & Decor first implemented Contrast Protect to harden its security for store servers and point of sale (POS) systems, as well as its API ecosystem and as part of its effort to transform its AppSec organization.

Contrast Assess: Floor & Decor has rolled out Contrast Assess over time to address challenges related to having too many false positives and to provide zero-time results in identifying security threats through real-time monitoring, including for its API ecosystem.

Contrast Scan: Floor & Decor has replaced another vendor solution with Contrast Scan to handle their need to scan application source code protecting increasing volumes of data and transactions as the business grew.

Contrast SCA: Floor & Decor has integrated Contrast SCA into its Jenkins development pipeline to secure its software supply chain by readily identifying critical and high-importance security vulnerabilities and seeing where third-party components are introducing security exposure.

"We are thrilled to see the significant impact that Contrast's solutions have had on Floor & Decor's security posture and operational efficiencies," said Steve Wilson, Chief Product Officer at Contrast Security. "By providing comprehensive protection, real-time monitoring, and efficient vulnerability remediation capabilities, Contrast has enabled Floor & Decor to increase the productivity of their development teams, strengthen their AppSec program and better protect their business operations. We proudly support our customers in their journey to get secure code moving with Contrast solutions."

To view the full IDC Business Value Case Study, please visit our website or schedule a demo with us to learn more about the Contrast Secure Code Platform.

