Ascend.io Joins Snowflake Partner Connect Ecosystem to Simplify Data Pipeline Automation for Joint Customers

Ascend.io's powerful data pipeline automation capabilities are now natively accessible from within the Snowflake Data Cloud with just one click

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascend.io, the leader in data pipeline automation, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, that it has deepened its partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, by joining the Snowflake Partner Connect ecosystem. This will allow Ascend customers to combine the full power of Snowflake with the speed and accessibility of Ascend's data pipeline automation capabilities.

Ascend's Data Pipeline Automation Platform is a single platform with intelligence to detect and propagate change across a company's ecosystem—ensuring data accuracy and eliminating wasteful spend on data reprocessing. Pipelines powered by Ascend seamlessly ingest, transform, orchestrate, and share data for the business, across the entire end-to-end journey.

By joining Snowflake's Partner Connect program, customers can now take advantage of Snowflake in Ascend's new second-generation architecture. Ascend customers can now leverage Ascend's DataAware™ control plane natively within Snowflake's platform from a single click in the Snowflake Partner Connect marketplace.

"Ascend.io's platform prioritizes speed, accuracy, and accessibility, which benefits Snowflake customers looking to ensure end-to-end visibility and more streamlined workflows," said Tarik Diwek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "By joining Snowflake Partner Connect, our shared customers will experience more frictionless data pipeline automation."

"As a Premier Snowflake Partner, we're committed to helping Snowflake customers get more out of their data pipeline automation investment," said Sean Knapp, Founder and CEO of Ascend.io. "We look forward to giving our customers around the world easier access to Ascend's capabilities and having them reap the benefits of both powerful platforms."

Joining Snowflake Partner Connect is the latest milestone in Ascend's growing partnership with Snowflake. In December 2022, Ascend launched Free Ingest , which reduces an enterprise's data ingest costs and delivers data products up to 7x faster by ingesting data quickly and easily from all sources into the Snowflake Data Cloud. By harnessing the power of Ascend and Snowflake, data teams can ingest any data from any location and in minutes begin releasing entirely new data products.

Learn more about how Ascend strengthens the Data Cloud at Snowflake Summit 2023 in Las Vegas on June 26-29. Visit Ascend at Booth #1600 or reserve seats at their breakout sessions:

ABOUT ASCEND.IO

Ascend is the leader in Data Pipeline Automation for building the world's most intelligent data pipelines. It's a single platform that detects and propagates change across your ecosystem, ensures data accuracy and quantifies the cost of your data products.

Customers can automate up to 90% of repetitive data engineering and reduce infrastructure costs with one place for end-to-end observability and automated lineage tracing. The Ascend intelligent control plane enables customers to automatically detect, manage and propagate change, maintain data integrity, and prevent errors. Customers can also accurately cost data products with metadata-driven insights into team and solution resources used across their landscape. Ascend partners at every step of the data journey with product innovation and expert support that frees customers to focus on achieving goals. Learn more at Ascend.io or follow us @ascend_io .

