This Week in Travel News: 11 Stories You Need to See

- Tripadvisor reveals best travel experiences in the world for 2023
Travelers' Choice Best of the Best "Things to Do" is a definitive list of extraordinary experiences for travelers looking to create memorable moments. The list brings together the very best activities and excursions – from bookable tours and experiences to top attractions that travelers can visit along the way.
- Introducing the World's Biggest Weekend: Royal Caribbean's Utopia of the Seas is Revealed Starting July 2024 from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, Utopia will introduce unmatched weekend energy across a combination of more than 40 ways to dine and drink, more pools than the days to count, ways to thrill and chill, and more of all the above at Perfect Day at CocoCay – Royal Caribbean's private island in The Bahamas – including its new adults-only Hideaway Beach opening in early 2024.
- Marriott International Commits to Hiring More Than 3,000 Refugees Globally by 2026
"Marriott's goal to hire an additional 1,500 refugees in Europe builds on the work we're doing to promote opportunities for refugees in the U.S. and highlights our steadfast commitment to put people first and provide economic opportunity for refugees and underrepresented populations," said Marriott President and CEO Anthony Capuano.
- "Summer Gets Bueno" by Kinder Bueno Returns with Themed Rest Stop to Help Roadtrippers Savor the Journey
At this year's Kinder Bueno "Summer Gets Bueno: Savor the Journey" rest stop takeover in Connecticut, fans can expect a one-of-a-kind white glove experience that makes pumping gas feel anything but ordinary.
- Wyndham Rewards' New 'Cubicle Caddie' is a Hole-in-One for Golfers Looking to Make the Fairway Their Summer Office
Free from eight-hour days in the office, schedules now bend and flex, creating new opportunities to balance work with play. Enter the Wyndham Rewards® Cubicle Caddie, a first-of-its kind tricked out golf cart helping avid golfers worry less about being away from their desk this summer and more about missing par.
- Timesaver! Alaska Airlines and CLEAR team up to make travel easier and more secure
With the new partnership, Mileage Plan members can take advantage of a discounted rate for a CLEAR Plus membership and also receive bonus miles for a limited time. This is the first step in the partnership to accelerate the adoption of digital identity and remove friction throughout the travel journey.
- Ocean Prime Las Vegas Now Open on the Las Vegas Strip
This premier location is set four stories above the Las Vegas Strip and offers breathtaking views from the restaurant's outdoor terrace. Ocean Prime Las Vegas promises an unparalleled dining experience that blends extraordinary cuisine, genuine hospitality and captivating atmosphere.
- United Airlines Selects Pratt & Whitney GTF™ Engines to Power 120 Airbus A321neo and A321XLR Aircraft
Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines at Pratt & Whitney, said, "GTF engines will enable United to get the most out of their A321neo and A321XLR aircraft, delivering industry leading payload, range and environmental performance for those aircraft types."
- Three-Quarters of Americans Say Taking a Summer Vacation is Important, Confidence Levels Ride High
Allianz Partners USA's 15th Annual Vacation Confidence Index* reveals that consumer vacation confidence is continuing its three-year trend with 61% of Americans intending to book a summer trip of 100 or more miles away from home for at least a week (up one point from last year, 19 points since 2019).
- Hipcamp and RVshare partner to give away $10 million in RV campsite stays
The limited-time promotion will provide RV renters with a credit toward an RV campsite booked on Hipcamp, and the credit may be used upon checkout at hipcamp.com.
- Cambria Hotels brings back its summer "Taste of the Destination" culinary program featuring boozy ice cream flights from Tipsy Scoop
Tipsy Scoop ice cream flights will be exclusively offered at six Cambria Hotels located across the country for a limited time from June 21 to Sept. 8, 2023. The flights can be ordered at the restaurant bars, including the rooftop bars if applicable for the location, and each flight will start at $15 for three scoops of ice cream.
