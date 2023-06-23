Theorem Fund Services Wins Award in the latest Hedgeweek Emerging Manager US Awards

Theorem Fund Services, LLC announces it was named winner in the Best Administrator – Technology category in the annual Hedgeweek US Emerging Manager Awards after it achieved the distinction of being the sole fund administrator nominated in all 3 available fund administrator categories.

CHICAGO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Theorem Fund Services, LLC, a leading independent third-party fund administration firm, announces it was named the winner in the Best Administrator – Technology category in the annual Hedgeweek US Emerging Manager Awards. This award comes after Theorem achieved the distinction of being nominated in all 3 available fund administration categories. The nominated categories were:

Best Administrator - Overall

Best Administrator - Technology

Best Administrator - Fund Domicile

The winners were announced at a ceremony held in New York City on June 8, 2023.

"Once again, Theorem has the honor of being independently recognized by our clients and partners for our services and we remain hugely appreciative," remarked Co-Managing Member Stephen Giannone. "We are fortunate to have assembled a best in class technology platform capable of servicing all of our clients, ranging from emerging managers to some of the largest global asset management firms," added Mikhail Davidyan, Theorem's Co-Managing Member.

About Theorem: Theorem Fund Services, LLC is a multi-service fund administrator which offers a unique turn-key solution to investment managers that combines institutional-level technology with strong industry experience and a deep understanding of our clients' needs and goals.

We were founded on the belief that traditional fund administration platforms needed to evolve into a much more comprehensive multi-service offering. This enables an investment manager to maximize their service delivery by dramatically increasing fee efficiency and scalability.

We understand that our success depends entirely on the success of our clients and our ability to develop long-term client relationships that fully support our clients in their work. We are committed to partnering with our clients to ensure they receive the very best value combined with the highest quality service at the best price.

Contact:

Stephen Giannone

Managing Member

Theorem Fund Services, LLC

(312) 952-1455

sgiannone@theoremfundservices.com

www.theoremfundservices.com

