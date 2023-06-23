CPKC publishes 2022 sustainability data report

CALGARY, AB, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) (CPKC) today published its 2022 Sustainability Data Report, providing highlights of the individual sustainability developments of Canadian Pacific (CP) and Kansas City Southern (KCS) for the year 2022.

The report also offers insights into CPKC's approach to the integration of the recently combined companies, CP and KCS, from an environmental, social and governance (ESG) perspective.

"Operating sustainably is imperative to CPKC's future growth and long-term success," said Keith Creel, CPKC President and Chief Executive Officer. "This initial CPKC sustainability data report continues our long-standing practice of transparent sustainability and ESG disclosures. We're focused on harmonizing our approach to sustainability issues across CPKC and benefiting from a history of sustainability practices and expertise within both legacy companies."

Developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board – Rail Transportation Framework, the report includes an overview of sustainability governance at CPKC, our Commitment to Climate Action and 2022 sustainability information and performance data for CP and KCS.

CPKC's 2022 Sustainability Data Report is available through its website.

About CPKC

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf of México to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpkcr.com to learn more about the rail advantages of CPKC. CP-IR

