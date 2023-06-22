Panasonic Announces New EVERVOLT® Home Battery System and EVERVOLT® SmartBox for Easy Energy Management

­NEWARK, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America today announced a new generation of the EVERVOLT® Home Battery System: a modular residential storage system that supports both DC and AC coupling, making it a versatile solution for both new and existing solar installations. This fully integrated energy storage solution combines a hybrid inverter, lithium-ion battery and new EVERVOLT® SmartBox, an all-in-one home energy management device. Featuring a compact and sleek design, this system can be installed indoors or outdoors and can be mounted to either the floor or wall.

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

The new EVERVOLT Home Battery System offers maximum 18kWh lithium-ion battery capacity, allowing homeowners to store excess solar power for power outages. Up to four EVERVOLT Home Batteries can be stacked to a single EVERVOLT SmartBox to achieve up to 30kW of power and 72kWh of usable energy to provide maximum power and meet even the heaviest demands.

"With the increased focus on clean energy, the EVERVOLT Home Battery System provides homeowners with a new, enhanced solution for energy management that is easy to install and can be used with new and existing solar systems," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Eco Systems North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America.

Additional features of the new EVERVOLT Home Battery System include:

Up to 15,200 W of solar modules can be connected to three maximum power point trackers for higher yields and flexible design

Up to 7.6 kW of continuous backup power in a single EVERVOLT Home Battery System

Multiple operating modes, including back-up mode, self-use mode, time-of-use mode and custom modes which can be set through the mobile app

Wi-Fi monitoring system with an easy-to-use app

UL9540A unit level thermal runaway certification

Black-start functionality to restart your system with solar power after a long outage

Compatible with generators of up to 125A for long power outages

Complete 12-year product warranty

SmartBox: Energy Management All-in-One

A key differentiator of the EVERVOLT Home Battery System is the EVERVOLT SmartBox: an all-in-one home energy management device that connects homeowners to the battery, home loads, grid, and solar system. The SmartBox seamlessly switches to the battery backup for supply of electricity during a power outage or grid failure and enables homeowners to control up to six loads (appliances connected to an electrical panel) allowing them to optimize and extend backup power use for their most critical power needs. Outdoor-rated and protected by a twelve-year warranty, the SmartBox provides homeowners reliable energy management even for off-grid use and in case of a power outage.

EVERVOLT® App for Enhanced Energy Monitoring

The enhanced EVERVOLT app, available to download this summer for Apple or Android devices, makes monitoring energy storage and expenditures easier than ever. With the click of a button, homeowners can track battery levels, view energy consumption data, and view alerts and instructions on how to troubleshoot errors. In addition, the EVERVOLT Home Battery System can receive firmware updates in real time via over-the-air (OTA) software for continuous optimization.

Streamlined Protection for EVERVOLT Systems

The EVERVOLT AllGuard All System Warranty bundles protection and coverage for the EVERVOLT solar system, making claims easier for installers and homeowners. When installed by a Panasonic Authorized Installer, it offers customers comprehensive protection covering product, performance and labor across all major systems and components of the solar installation.

Homeowners also have peace of mind thanks to the Panasonic EVERVOLT Battery certification, a program designed to ensure homeowners receive high-quality installations for their investments. This certification ensures that skilled installers are fully trained on EVERVOLT technology, enabling them to provide reliable and efficient installations.

Panasonic's Authorized Installer Certification Platform Receives UX Upgrade

To create a seamless educational experience for Panasonic's Authorized Installers, Panasonic is launching an upgraded learning platform, with several new features:

Organizes and automatically tracks training progress and certificates

Alerts installers when additional training is available or necessary

Mobile app component with product and information guides available for easy field reference

This enhanced user experience will simplify education and training, leaving more time for installers to focus on their businesses.

The new Panasonic EVERVOLT Home Battery System and EVERVOLT SmartBox will be available in Fall 2023. For more information, please visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/energy-solutions/battery-storage/

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America