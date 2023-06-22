Ochsner Health and MD Anderson Announce Partnership to Create Fully Integrated Cancer Program in Louisiana

Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center to provide cancer treatments among most advanced in nation

NEW ORLEANS and HOUSTON, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ochsner Health and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center today announced a partnership to create Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center in southeastern Louisiana. Cancer patients in the region now have access to cancer treatments that are among the most advanced in the nation. Through this collaboration, Ochsner is the first and only provider in Louisiana with a fully integrated cancer program based on MD Anderson's standards and treatment plans.

Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center (PRNewswire)

"As the state's leader in cancer care, we're proud to partner with one of the global leaders in cancer care to provide a full continuum of services close to home for our patients," said Mike Hulefeld, president and COO, Ochsner Health. "Beyond MD Anderson's accolades and top national rankings, its clinicians and researchers advance innovative therapies through clinical trials several years before they become standard practice. Now, our patients will benefit from this expanded breadth of experience and therapies in Louisiana."

Ochsner is one of only seven MD Anderson partners in the country and the only one in Louisiana. It joins a collaborative network of hospitals and health care systems dedicated to advancing MD Anderson's mission to improve the quality and accessibility of cancer care and research. As such, Ochsner MD Anderson patients in southeastern Louisiana receive care based on the same protocols and practice standards provided at MD Anderson in Houston, Texas, and benefit from integration with its clinicians and researchers. Ochsner MD Anderson experts adhere to the philosophy, process, and guidelines of MD Anderson's clinical leadership, and they provide a full range of multidisciplinary care options, including medical oncology, surgery, and radiation.

"We are pleased to welcome Ochsner Health as our newest partner, and we applaud their team's commitment to excellence, innovation, and patient-centered care, which aligns with our own mission to end cancer," said Peter WT Pisters, M.D., president of MD Anderson. "By working together, we are expanding our reach and impact, ensuring even more patients have access to high-quality cancer care and advanced treatments through clinical trials. We are proud to have Ochsner MD Anderson join us in Making Cancer History®."

"Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center will transform the way we deliver high-quality, comprehensive cancer care to the communities we serve," said Pete November, CEO, Ochsner Health. "Through this partnership, we aim to improve patient outcomes while supporting research that will change how we care for patients in the future. I am grateful to our physicians, clinicians and all of our support teams who made this partnership possible, changing the course of cancer care in Louisiana."

In this first phase, Ochsner MD Anderson facilities are located in the New Orleans area, Baton Rouge, and Covington. They include:

Ochsner and MD Anderson will work together to certify additional sites in the future. Cancer patients throughout the entire Ochsner system will continue to receive high-quality clinical care and benefit from the largest clinical trials network in Louisiana and Mississippi.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to providing world-renowned cancer care close to home, Ochsner is thrilled to join forces with MD Anderson to offer groundbreaking research and innovative therapies not found anywhere else in our region," said Brian Moore, M.D., FACS, medical director, Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center. "Our patients can be confident that they will receive an enhanced level of comprehensive cancer care through this partnership. Each member of our select team of cancer physicians has been certified by MD Anderson to clinically practice as part of the co-branded Ochsner MD Anderson cancer program, and appointed physicians will become adjunct members of MD Anderson faculty."

With a holistic, patient-centric approach, Ochsner MD Anderson's expert team provides comprehensive care to patients. A multidisciplinary team of doctors, clinicians and support specialists offers services to treat the entire person. Support professionals include nutritionists, nurse navigators, social workers, physical therapists, acupuncturists, and others. Ochsner MD Anderson is dedicated to improving the health of our communities and committed to the prevention and early detection of cancer. Ochsner MD Anderson offers groundbreaking research and innovative therapies, including access to select clinical trials available to eligible patients as the only Phase I clinical trial program in Louisiana.

"Ochsner and MD Anderson's partnership has been years in the making and will have a lasting impact on families across Louisiana," said Andrew Wisdom, chairman, Ochsner Health Board of Directors. "As a board member, I'm incredibly proud to see Ochsner's team join forces with a global leader in cancer care, and, as a current cancer patient, I'm incredibly grateful to see our organizations come together. I'm one of many people who will be personally impacted by this partnership today and in the future. To my fellow patients on their cancer journeys: This brings us one step closer to hope, recovery and healing."

For more than 80 years, Ochsner has been dedicated to cancer research and new cancer therapy development, bringing innovations to treatment with more clinical trials than anywhere else in Louisiana. It is accredited by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons, the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the American College of Radiology, the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (Bone Marrow Transplant) and the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. Cancer care at Ochsner is recognized by U.S. News & World Report, ranking as high performing in uterine, prostate, lung, and colon cancer surgeries. Ochsner's ear, nose and throat specialty is also ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a top 50 program in the country, which includes head and neck surgical oncology. The Ochsner Cancer Institute treats more than 40,000 patients each year and has cared for patients from all 50 states and 28 countries. Each patient's care team can include as many as 20 multidisciplinary cancer specialists working together to provide high-quality treatment. In 2022, more than 300,000 preventive cancer screenings were performed at Ochsner facilities across its system.

"This is an exciting milestone in Ochsner's long-standing history of providing high-quality cancer care," said Robert Hart, M.D., chief physician executive, Ochsner Health. "Through collaboration with MD Anderson's physicians and researchers, our patients will benefit from the expertise of a global leader in cancer care. This partnership is a testament to our ongoing commitment to elevate care and expand access to clinical trials close to home in Louisiana."

MD Anderson is one of the world's largest and most respected cancer centers devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education, and prevention. MD Anderson has been working to eliminate cancer for more than 80 years and has been named one of the top two hospitals in cancer care every year since U.S. News & World Report began its annual "America's Best Hospital Rankings" in 1990. Based in Houston, MD Anderson conducts one of the world's largest clinical trials programs, offering more than 1,600 clinical trials covering prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship.

To learn more about Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center, please visit www.ochsner.org/cancerservices.

About Ochsner Health

Ochsner Health is an integrated health care system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Celebrating more than 80 years of service, it leads nationally in cancer care, cardiology, neurosciences, liver and kidney transplants and pediatrics, among other areas. Ochsner is consistently named both the top hospital and top children's hospital in Louisiana by U.S. News & World Report. The not-for-profit organization is inspiring healthier lives and stronger communities through its Healthy State by 2030 initiative, a bold and collaborative plan to realize a healthier Louisiana. Its focus is on preventing diseases and providing patient-centered care that is accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner Health pioneers new treatments, deploys emerging technologies and performs groundbreaking research, including 4,000 patients enrolled in 685 clinical studies in 2022. It has more than 37,000 employees and over 4,700 employed and affiliated physicians in over 90 medical specialties and subspecialties. It operates 46 hospitals and more than 370 health and urgent care centers across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and the Gulf South; and its cutting-edge Connected Health digital medicine program is caring for patients beyond its walls. In 2022, Ochsner Health treated more than 1.4 million people from every state and 62 countries. As Louisiana's top health care educator of physicians, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of health care professionals annually. To learn more, visit https://www.ochsner.org/.

About MD Anderson

The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston ranks as one of the world's most respected centers focused on cancer patient care, research, education and prevention. The institution's sole mission is to end cancer for patients and their families around the world. MD Anderson is one of only 53 comprehensive cancer centers designated by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). MD Anderson is No. 1 for cancer in U.S. News & World Report's "Best Hospitals" rankings and has been named one of the nation's top two hospitals for cancer since the rankings began in 1990. MD Anderson receives a cancer center support grant from the NCI of the National Institutes of Health (P30 CA016672).

Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ochsner Health System