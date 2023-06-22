Keen Research Launches KeenASR SDK for Web, Empowering Web App Developers with On-Device Speech Recognition

MILL VALLEY, Calif., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keen Research, a leading provider of on-device speech recognition solutions, is pleased to announce the release of KeenASR SDK for Web . This innovative JavaScript library enables developers to integrate on-device speech recognition capabilities into web applications, unlocking a new level of interactivity and user experience.

Keen Research logo (PRNewswire)

Introducing KeenASR SDK for Web: On-device speech recognition empowers web apps, enhancing interactivity and privacy.

Empowering EdTech Web Apps:

KeenASR SDK for Web provides EdTech developers with a powerful tool to voice-enable their web applications. By integrating on-device speech recognition, developers can provide young learners with engaging educational and entertainment content. This transformative interactivity creates a sense of magic and excitement as children see their words transformed into actions or responses within immersive experiences.

Enabling Hands-Free Experiences in Enterprise Web Apps:

KeenASR SDK for Web introduces a new level of interactivity to enterprise web applications by allowing hands-free experiences. On-device speech recognition enables frontline workers to navigate, search, and perform tasks seamlessly, boosting efficiency and safety and allowing them to focus on core responsibilities.

Advantages of On-device Approach vs. Cloud-Based Solutions:

KeenASR SDK for Web , which runs completely on-device ("offline"), provides several advantages over cloud-based speech recognition solutions:

Privacy and Security: Sensitive information remains on the user's device, addressing privacy and security concerns.

Seamless User Experience: On-device processing in real-time eliminates the dependence on unreliable internet connectivity. Users can enjoy responsive and uninterrupted interactions.

Cost-Effective Scalability: On-device processing eliminates the need for continuous backend scaling or usage-based fees typical for cloud solutions, resulting in predictable expenses that are highly cost-effective at scale. This scalability ensures that the products can grow effortlessly alongside the increasing user base.

In the words of Ognjen Todic, CEO of Keen Research:

"Education is at the core of societal progress, and we are committed to leveraging technology to support companies building innovative mobile and web products. The recent NAEP report highlighting the decline in scores for 13-year-old students in reading and mathematics underscores the importance of innovative solutions in the EdTech sector. With KeenASR SDK for Web , we aim to empower EdTech developers to create engaging and interactive learning experiences, ultimately improving educational outcomes for students worldwide."

For more information visit the Keen Research website .

For media inquiries:

Nikola Paunovic

778-316-4223

nikola@keenresearch.com

About Keen Research:

Keen Research is a San Francisco Bay Area based company focused on delivering cutting-edge on-device speech recognition solutions to mobile and web developers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keen Research