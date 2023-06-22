Empire Credit and Collections Inc Partners with Skit.ai to Accelerate its Revenue Recovery and Ease its Customers' Debt Resolution

Empire Credit and Collections Inc Partners with Skit.ai to Accelerate its Revenue Recovery and Ease its Customers' Debt Resolution

The company has automated over 400,000 calls and increased its connectivity rate to 44% and engagement rate to 63% after deploying Skit.ai's Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Skit.ai, a global conversational voice AI vendor for the Account Receivable Management (ARM) industry in the U.S., today announced that it has deployed its Augmented Voice Intelligence Platform within Empire Credit and Collections Inc., a leading Debt Collection Agency based in NYC, offering No Recovery and No Fee Debt Collections. This partnership enabled the agency to automate its outbound calls with conversational voice AI, accelerating revenue recovery and enhancing customer experience (CX).

Empire Credit and Collections Inc Partners with Skit.ai to Accelerate its Revenue Recovery (PRNewswire)

As with any debt collection agency in this market, Empire Credit and Collections Inc. had critical concerns about its connectivity, agent productivity, and the projected impact of these issues on its collections rate. While uncovering innovative strategies and optimizing workforce inefficiencies, they sought to deploy Skit.ai's conversational Voice AI to mitigate these concerns. Thus far, the solution has automated over 400,000 calls with an RPC of 35% and has achieved a key milestone of 63% engagement rate, which has contributed to optimizing the company's Revenue Recovery, CX, and Agent Productivity in a short span.

"The influence of cutting-edge technologies like Skit.ai's conversational Voice AI has been the determining factor in addressing critical concerns in a turbulent market like the one we face today; it enables us to remain competitive and capitalize on market opportunities. This collaboration has proved valuable; it has allowed us to connect with a large pool of customers simultaneously while mitigating redundant processes and improving our agent productivity. Additionally, the solution has accelerated our revenue recovery and enhanced our customer experience, proving to be a valuable investment," stated Peter Roberto Jr, Director of Operations at Empire Credit and Collection Inc.

The deployment has brought about positive outcomes for Empire Credit and Collections Inc and its customers; it has facilitated an unprecedented automation that boosts agents' efficiency while enabling a customer-centric approach to collections. It allows them to deliver actual business returns while identifying and planning for future risks and value drivers.

Commenting on the partnership's success, Sourabh Gupta, Founder and CEO of Skit.ai, Stated, "Empire Credit and Collection Inc utilized our solution to its fullest potential in tackling issues related to connecting with delinquent customers and boosting agent productivity. By incorporating a powerful conversational Voice AI system, they accomplished an outstanding milestone of achieving a 63% engagement rate on over 400,000 calls. This groundbreaking approach improved their financial performance and elevated the overall customer experience, establishing a new standard of effectiveness."

Schedule a meeting to learn more about how Skit.ai can help you accelerate revenue recovery with higher efficiency and infinite scale.

About Empire Credit and Collection Inc:

Empire Collection Agency is the nation's leading Debt Collection Agency offering No Recovery, No Fee Debt Collections! New York-based Empire Credit and Collections Inc collects delinquent accounts using its vast network of debt collection experts. Our personal collections experience and communications with other agencies and law firms convinced us there are better ways of collecting your debts faster and with a higher collection rate. https://empirecollectionagency.com

About Skit.ai:

Skit.ai is the ARM industry's leading Conversational Voice AI company, enabling collection agencies to streamline and accelerate revenue recovery. Skit.ai's Compliant, Configurable, and Easy-to-deploy solution enable enterprises to automate nearly one million weekly consumer conversations. Skit.ai has been awarded several awards & recognitions, including Disruptive Technology of the Year 2022 by CCW, Stevie Bronze Winner 2022 by The International Business Awards, and Gold Globee CEO Awards 2022. Skit.ai is headquartered in New York City, NY. https://Skit.ai

For Media Queries, Contact: media@skit.ai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2108524/Empire_Credit_and_Collections.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Skit.ai