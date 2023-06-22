American Academy of Dermatology launches innovative project to improve outcomes for patients with life-threatening pustular psoriasis

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Dermatology, with critical support from Boehringer Ingelheim, and powered by OM1's data aggregation system and its PhenOM™ artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is launching an innovative breakthrough project to develop educational resources to improve the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of patients suffering from generalized pustular psoriasis (GPP), a rare form of psoriasis that causes widespread, pus-filled blisters, called pustules. Patients with GPP require immediate medical care; however, they often go undiagnosed or misdiagnosed, delaying treatment and potentially resulting in life-threatening complications.

The AAD's new Generalized Pustular Psoriasis Education Initiative aims to transform the care of these patients by leveraging the power of data in the Academy's DataDerm™ dermatology patient registry. The project will connect DataDerm's 50 million deidentified patient encounters with OM1's AI-based Patient Finder™ tool to improve understanding of GPP patients' journey, treatment patterns, disease progression, and outcomes. The insights gathered will help inform the development of a range of breakthrough educational resources and tools for dermatologists, referring physicians, and patients aimed at improving the quality of life for GPP sufferers, many of whom currently experience delayed diagnosis and care and prolonged suffering.

"The American Academy of Dermatology is committed to excellence in dermatology and finding innovative approaches to improve patient care," said AAD President Terrence A. Cronin Jr., MD., FAAD. "Though rare, GPP can cause patients incredible pain and suffering. While maintaining our focus on patient privacy, this project will break new ground and provide us with resources that will have a significant impact on these patients' lives."

"We are proud to support this important initiative by the American Academy of Dermatology," said Dr. Lennart Jungersten, US Medical Director, Boehringer Ingelheim. "We believe that our joint efforts can generate more awareness and improve the quality of care for patients living with rare skin conditions including GPP."

"OM1 is excited to support the American Academy of Dermatology's work in expanding resources to serve GPP patients," said Joseph Zabinski, PhD, managing director of AI & Personalized Medicine, OM1. "Artificial intelligence is a powerful tool for understanding patterns in rare disease patients' journeys, and we look forward to using AI to study these journeys in DataDerm to improve outcomes in GPP."

Findings from the first phase of the project will be shared at the American Academy of Dermatology's 2024 Annual Meeting, March 8 – 12 in San Diego.

