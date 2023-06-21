New Cloudera Research Reveals Top Struggles for EMEA Enterprises as they Ready for AI

Lots of Change: Most EMEA organizations plan to both migrate more data to the cloud and they plan to move data back to on-premises

Use all Your Data: Most enterprises surveyed have data across both cloud and on-premises environments making it complex to extract value.

Enterprise AI-readiness: Modern data architectures enable organizations to drive more value from their data, optimize cloud costs and become AI-ready

LONDON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Cloudera , the hybrid data company, provides insights into the struggles of IT leaders across EMEA as they strive to get more value from their data. There is lots of change happening within EMEA enterprises, indicating IT decision makers (ITDMs) must be agile and prepared for change. For instance, the study has revealed the complexities of operating in the cloud: nine-in-ten ITDMs surveyed (92%) plan to migrate more data to the cloud over the next three years, while 76% plan to repatriate data back on premises in the next 36 months. Data and compliance concerns (55%), cloud lock-in fears (54%) and non-compliance related cybersecurity concerns (52%) are cited as the main reasons for organizations not moving more of their data to the cloud.

Cloudera, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Cloudera, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The survey polled 850 ITDMs across the EMEA region regarding their organization's cloud and data management practices, and the challenges they face in making all their data actionable. The results of the Evolve Data Study were published at the data conference, Evolve London , on June 21.

More than two-thirds (68%) of organizations currently store data in a hybrid environment, meaning they utilize both on-premises/private cloud and the public cloud. Additionally, seven out of ten respondents (72%) work in organizations that currently have a multi-cloud model, and are working with two or more hyperscalers.

"With data sitting across a mosaic of hybrid cloud environments, many organizations are finding it difficult to fully extract value from their data assets," says Romain Picard, Senior Vice President EMEA at Cloudera. "Organizations need the capability to securely extract value from their data, regardless of where it resides. But with the emergence of modern data architectures, organizations can drive more value from their data and optimize their cloud costs at the same time."

To extract more value from their data, organizations are increasingly embracing data analytics. But almost three quarters (72%) of respondents agree that having data sitting across different cloud and on-premises environments makes it complex to extract value from all the data in their organization. ITDMs currently estimate they are not using a third (33%) of their data effectively.

"At a time when most enterprises are looking for benefits from Artificial Intelligence, they need to stay ahead of the curve by using modern data architectures," continues Romain Picard. "This approach enables all of their data to be 'in play' to deliver benefits to the organization while maintaining needed governance and security."

Research Methodology

Conducted by Coleman Parkes Research, Cloudera's survey evaluated the opinions of 850 IT decision makers with responsibility for data analytics and tooling in their organization across the EMEA region. Respondents came from over ten industries. The research was conducted between March and April 2023. The next report on open data lakehouse will be published in the fall of 2023.

About Cloudera

At Cloudera, we believe data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. Cloudera taught the world the value of data, creating an industry and ecosystem powered by the relentless innovation of the open-source community. We empower our customers, leaders in their industries, to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Through our hybrid data platform, organizations can build their data-driven future by getting data, no matter where it resides, into the hands of those that need it. Learn more at Cloudera.com.

Cloudera and associated marks are trademarks of Cloudera, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloudera, Inc.