Naturepedic Revolutionizes Organic Sleep Savings with Spectacular 4th of July Sale

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, leader of the organic mattress revolution, announced its 2023 4th of July Sale today. Health-conscious sleep enthusiasts shopping online (code JULY4) or in-store can save 15% sitewide. Additionally, Naturepedic is gifting free pillow(s) with every kids or adult mattress.

Naturepedic's handmade, certified organic mattresses capture the essence of American craftsmanship – and are 15% off.

Made in the U.S.A. using a harmonious blend of domestic and global materials, Naturepedic's GOTS certified organic mattresses and bedding products capture the essence of American craftsmanship. Free of polyurethane foam, notorious for its heat-trapping properties, Naturepedic mattresses provide ideal summertime comfort with breathable organic cotton, moisture-wicking organic wool and individually wrapped coils.

From just-launched products like the Organic Side Sleeper Pillow and Organic Pet Bed to classic favorites, the sale includes something for everyone. Here's a sneak peek at mattress deals:

Classic Organic Cotton Crib Mattress: Delight in the market's most affordable certified organic crib mattress, designed with non-toxic waterproofing and allergy-friendly, organic materials – up to $49 off.

2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress (Twin): Discover an innovative mattress tailor-made for kids, featuring a waterproof side for potty-training and a quilted side for older children – $224 off.

Chorus Organic Mattress: Sleep cool and comfy with one of the market's only latex-free, certified organic mattresses, made with organic cotton, organic wool and glueless encased coils – up to $419 off.

Naturepedic eliminates flame retardants, forever chemicals and toxic VOCs from its products and is a proud 1% for the Planet member, donating one percent of their annual mattress sales to nonprofits dedicated to protecting our planet.

In its 20th anniversary year, Naturepedic is excited to expand with multiple new store openings and new organic bedding products coming soon.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products with a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic, an EPA Green Power Partner, is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous supporter of NGOs and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

