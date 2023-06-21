LightEdge Partners with AVANT Communications

Companies Join Forces to Offer Compliant Solutions to Underserved Markets

DES MOINES, Iowa, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LightEdge , the leader in compliant cloud and colocation for more than 25 years, has formed a strategic partnership with AVANT Communications to drive digital transformation and deliver enhanced enterprise solutions to historically underserved markets. The collaboration is the newest of LightEdge's channel partnerships, an area the company is continuing to grow after experiencing 100% year-over-year growth in revenue from the channel. The partnership expands AVANT's total addressable market by offering compliant, Tier III facilities to underserved Tier II and III geographical markets for production and disaster recovery workloads.

"By drawing from both companies' expertise and resources, LightEdge and AVANT can provide better collective solutions for businesses across various industries that demand the highest levels of availability, security, and performance," said Jim Masterson , CEO of LightEdge. "Enterprises in less populated cities such as Des Moines, Omaha, and Phoenix need competitive solutions to navigate the increasingly complex digital world. This strategic alliance gives LightEdge one more tool for offering clients innovative solutions tailored to their unique needs."

AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with original research, channel sales assistance, training, and tools to guide decision-making around IT services that promote business growth. A central component of its services is the AVANT platform for IT decision-making. Under the partnership, LightEdge will join the AVANT ecosystem, empowering AVANT's Trusted Advisors with access to LightEdge's robust portfolio of secure and compliant cloud, colocation, managed services, and cutting-edge IT solutions.

"AVANT's strong channel network, combined with LightEdge's secure and compliant services, positions the partnership to address evolving digital landscape challenges faced by businesses today," said Samantha Zuniga, VP of Vendor Engagement for AVANT. "Working as a team, we can do even more to help drive excellent outcomes for our clients."

Over the past 16 months, LightEdge has acquired NFINIT (adding three new data centers to its portfolio), hired new channel team members, significantly expanded network capacity, and completed a round of compliance certifications. The team also earned the #7 spot in the 2022 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. LightEdge differentiators include simplified business continuity plans, proven network redundancy, predictable billing, compliance inheritance , and flexible terms to prevent lock-in.

About LightEdge

LightEdge Solutions is the leader in colocation and private cloud services for highly regulated organizations who value always on uptime for their mission critical workloads. LightEdge owns and operates eleven purpose-built data centers across the United States. With 25 years in business, LightEdge offers full stack technology services that deliver unbeatable uptime, security, and flexibility for their clients. Their premier colocation, cloud, disaster recovery, and security solutions are designed to support complex hybrid IT deployments and audited against the industry's top security and compliance standards. For more information, visit www.lightedge.com .

