First AI-Powered Strategic Planning Software Unveiled by Blendification

The new software platform integrates artificial intelligence leveraging GPT-4 (the model for ChatGPT) to enhance strategic planning and implementation.

BOULDER, Colo., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blendification, the leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered strategic planning solutions, today announced the launch of a fully integrated AI strategic planning software platform. The AI Strategy Consultant and the Strategy Whiteboard software incorporate AI to streamline, automate, and increase participation in the strategic planning process by:

Engaging multiple levels of the organization in planning and implementation.

Capturing and curating large amounts of relevant data and information.

"AI-powered planning is the future of strategic planning for companies of all sizes." - Blendification CEO, Dan Bruder

Implementation of the simple, AI-powered software results in the following:

Comprehensive and efficient strategic planning, saving time and money.

Cohesive and participative strategy development and execution, advancing employee engagement and company outcomes.

There are four steps within the AI-powered strategic planning process:

AI- facilitated employee interviews - Generative AI conducts interviews with everyone in the company, resulting in an enhanced connection between the company and its employees as employees personally contribute to planning the company's future. In addition, the distributive strategy execution model further connects employees to the company as they see how their work is meaningful and influences their colleagues, customers, and the company's success. AI-reinforced information and data capture - Designed with simplicity, the AI Strategy Consultant and Strategy Whiteboard software enable companies to load unlimited data into the software, including internal and external reports, documents, websites, and other information. AI-generated strategic focus - The sophisticated AI-powered planning tool curates the interviews and information from steps one and two into valuable strategic analysis and strategic focus, setting the foundation for a robust strategic planning effort guiding and accelerating decision-making. AI-supported strategy execution – Strategy execution is optimized using the Strategy Whiteboard execution framework and process, ensuring distributed ownership, unified actions, and agile implementation. Generative AI acts as a virtual consultant to guide strategy execution.

Co-founder and CEO Dan Bruder expressed his enthusiasm for the game-changing software, stating, "AI-powered planning is the future of strategic planning for companies of all sizes. The AI interview capability allows businesses to solicit substantive employee input about the company's current state and future direction. This valuable employee input is blended with in-depth internal and external data, reports, and information to form a collective strategy that becomes the foundation for responsive strategic execution. As a result, the time and money historically spent on strategy development (using internal teams or high-priced consultants) are substantially reduced while including more employees."

The AI Strategy Consultant and Strategy Whiteboard are fully integrated generative AI platforms using the groundbreaking AI language model developed by OpenAI used with ChatGPT. This integration allows for unparalleled information synthesis, analysis, and insights, greatly enhancing the strategic planning process and organizational outcomes.

Blendification co-founder and president Shawn DeVerse commented: "The integration of GPT-4 into our software represents a significant leap forward in technological capabilities related to strategic planning and business leadership. GPT-4's ability to analyze vast amounts of information and generate meaningful insights is critical in helping businesses stay ahead in an increasingly competitive landscape."

The announcement of AI-powered strategic planning software comes as the use of generative AI and its impact is rapidly evolving. Blendification's software stands at the forefront of this movement, revolutionizing how businesses move forward in an ever-changing business climate.

For more information about Blendification, the AI-powered strategic planning software, and sign up to have the AI Strategy Consultant interview up to 10 people for free, visit www.blendification.com.

About Blendification

Blendification is dedicated to enabling people to embrace the workplace as an opportunity to activate and pursue potential. Blendification provides AI-powered software for strategic planning and implementation (Strategy Whiteboard software) and has an application for employee growth (Personal Whiteboard app). Each application is a digital framework with a step-by-step workflow, integrated guidance, and a structure for developing the connection between the company and employees.

Visit Blendification on social media:

LinkedIn

YouTube

Twitter

Facebook

Blendification: AI Strategy Consultant (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blendification