DALLAS, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. ("OBE") announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Syracuse Glass Company ("SGC"). Founded in 1909, SGC is the leading independent fabricator and distributor of architectural glass and aluminum products serving glazing contractors, manufacturers and glass retailers throughout Upstate New York, Eastern Pennsylvania and New England.

Syracuse Glass Company (PRNewswire)

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope acquires Syracuse Glass Company enhancing its presence in the Northeast region of the U.S.

"Syracuse Glass Company has delivered high quality products and excellent customer service in its markets for more than a century," said Bruno Biasiotta, Chief Executive Officer of Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope. "We are excited about the prospect of leveraging our collective cultures and capabilities to build on SGC's great reputation. This acquisition will allow our teams to provide industry-leading glazing solutions to better serve our customers and partners and help them be successful. Our enhanced presence in the Northeast region of the U.S. will enable OBE and SGC to capitalize on the market opportunity and grow our industry-leading market position."

Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, SGC offers custom fabricated products, including tempered, laminated and insulating glass, shower enclosures, glass entrances and storefronts, and custom aluminum entrances and storefronts.

"Joining OBE will allow us to offer even more support, expertise and value-added product options to better serve our customers," said John Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer of Syracuse Glass Company. "Our customers can continue to rely on the leading service levels and product quality they have come to expect from SGC. Partnering with OBE, we will remain our customers' supplier of choice well into the future."

"We are sincerely pleased to welcome the Syracuse Glass Company team and their culture of performance and teamwork to the OBE family and look forward to partnering with SGC in its next phase of growth," added Biasiotta.

About Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope®

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope, Inc. is North America's leading vertically integrated manufacturer, fabricator and distributor of architectural hardware, glass and glazing systems. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, OBE is a world-class building products company with significant presence in every major market in the U.S. and Canada. OBE manufactures high-performance architectural glass products and aluminum framing systems and distributes complementary hardware and glazing supplies. OBE delivers products to a broad customer base of architects, glaziers, contractors and developers serving diversified residential and commercial construction end-markets. With approximately 7,000 employees, OBE operates 85 manufacturing and distribution facilities in five countries. For more information visit www.obe.com.

About Syracuse Glass Company

Syracuse Glass Company, LLC is the leading independent fabricator and distributor of architectural glass and aluminum products serving glazing contractors, manufacturers and glass retailers throughout Upstate New York, Eastern Pennsylvania and New England. Headquartered in Syracuse, New York, SGC operates in 125,000 square feet of fabrication space and employs approximately 115 people. For more information visit www.syracuseglass.com.

Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope is the leading manufacturer, fabricator, and distributor of architectural hardware solutions, glass and glazing systems in North America. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Oldcastle BuildingEnvelope