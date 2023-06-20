HUXTON announces expansion into Missouri with CAMP

Cannabis products from the Arizona-based brand are debuting at retail locations across the state in partnership with GOOD DAY FARM dispensaries and CAMP Cannabis.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizona-based cannabis brand, HUXTON , announced an expansion into Missouri. HUXTON products will be available later this month for purchase at select GOOD DAY FARM dispensary locations, through an exclusive retail partnership. HUXTON's offerings have been brought to Missouri in partnership with CAMP Cannabis.

HUXTON is best known for their simplified cannabis offerings available in three unique blends. RISE is a sessionable blend designed to keep you uplifted and productive; HIFI offers a potent ride that combines energy with euphoria; and ZEN is a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation. Their award-winning pre-rolls, budlet tins and single strain genetics will be available soon for purchase. CAMP Cannabis, one of the most respected wholesalers in the Missouri market, is licensed to manufacture, distribute and sell HUXTON's line of cannabis products throughout the state.

"We couldn't be more excited about entering the Missouri market especially with recreational cannabis recently coming online," says Dustin Johnson, Co-Founder of HUXTON. "We see a lot of similarities in the Missouri market as we did in our home market of Arizona and are confident that through our partnership with CAMP we can make a big impact."

Jennifer McGuire, CAMP's Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder shared why a partnership with HUXTON was a natural fit, "At CAMP, we want to ensure our patients and consumers have a unique and enjoyable encounter with each one of our products. We are all about creating a feel-good experience that helps one build a better quality of life. That's why we're proud to introduce HUXTON: an immersive brand best known for its experience-based blends that help create a sense of well-being for everyone. Bringing Huxton on board is synergistic with CAMP's mission and values. We are excited to begin our partnership with them and we welcome them to Missouri!"

HUXTON products were designed to simplify the consumer experience with labeling by effect, instead of plant type. Each product features sustainable, pocket-sized packaging including pre-rolls that come with a custom ashtray and book of matches. Each blend is comprised of hand-selected genetics that provide consumers with a consistent experience.

HUXTON, a leading experience-based, lifestyle cannabis brand was born in the Arizona desert in 2014 to simplify the buying process by giving consumers more control over their cannabis experience. By creating a set of cannabis products curated and labeled by effect, HUXTON puts control back into the consumer's hands with cannabis that is designed to complement their individual lifestyle. With discreet and sophisticated packaging that is designed for enthusiasts on-the-go, HUXTON's experience-based products are available in pre-rolls, flower tins, and vape pens. HUXTON products can be found in Arizona, Nevada, Washington, Ohio, and Oregon. To learn more about HUXTON, visit www.huxtonusa.com .

