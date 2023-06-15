Philter Labs (PHILTER™) ANNOUNCES FORMER HEAD OF BAT GLOBAL OPEN INNOVATION JOINS AS THE COMPANY'S CHIEF INNOVATION OFFICER

David Paton brings decades of experience in consumer product innovations that are complementary to PHILTER's™ R&D and product development initiatives

SAN DIEGO, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philter Labs (PHILTER™), the leader in secondhand smoke elimination technologies, announces that David Paton, the former Head of Global Open Innovation at British American Tobacco (BAT), has joined PHILTER™ as the company's Chief Innovation Officer. Mr. Paton became a member of the PHILTER™ Science & Strategic Advisory Board (SSAB) in September 2022. As the company's CIO, he will play a key role working with the company's Cofounder and CTO, John Grimm to advance the company's next generation technologies. During his time at British American Tobacco, David served in several senior innovation roles, including Head of Product Development for tobacco heating products, Head of Global Discovery, and the Head of Global Open Innovation. David has extensive experience in product strategy, product development, and new-to-world innovations gained from his career at BAT and previously Kimberly-Clark. He has led high performing global teams that created value through delivering consumer-loved products across the tobacco, nicotine and personal care industries.

"From the moment I saw the latest technological developments at PHILTER™, I immediately recognised how the company will materially change the way consumers smoke and vape, making it less risky for everyone. PHILTER™ has undoubtedly created game-changing technology that will change the cannabis and nicotine consumption landscape."

PHILTER™ holds nine granted utility patents and has filed over a dozen additional patents for advanced technologies that miniaturize the filtration footprint. These patents enable PHILTER™ technology to be ubiquitous within any vaping device and any form factor for combustibles.

PHILTER™ CEO Christos Nicolaidis added, "We were very excited when David Paton joined our Science and Strategic Advisory Board, and thrilled that he will be joining PHILTER™ as the company's Chief Innovations Officer. His role will be key to shoring up more of our IP and helping the company reach its innovation goals. David will also support product development to launch the industry's first vaping/smoking device for organic substrates with PHILTER™ patented filtration to eradicate secondhand smoke."

Earlier this month, PHILTER™ announced the investment of $1M (AUD) from a strategic investor that is tied to Australia's leading retailer of smoke shops, convenient stores, and other retail stores throughout Australia.

About PHILTER™

The PHILTER™ mission is to positively impact society by pioneering and implementing technologies that eradicate secondhand smoke at the source. The company's technologies eliminate the harmful particulate matter in secondhand smoke caused by the consumption of cannabis or nicotine. PHILTER™ tackles the health, social, and environmental concerns tied to secondhand smoke by integrating innovative technologies across the smoking and vaping industries. These technologies aim to eradicate secondhand smoke, contributing to a healthier world.

