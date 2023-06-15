LEADING WOMEN'S WELLNESS BRAND O POSITIV ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF FLO PMS COMPLETE

The launch marks the brand's first foray into OTC pharmaceuticals

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, O Positiv , the women's health brand behind FLO , the first-ever PMS support supplement on the market, introduces their newest product FLO PMS Complete .

O Positiv's mission is to prioritize and advocate for women with effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. Since launching the FLO PMS Gummy in December 2018, O Positiv has positioned themselves as a premiere wellness brand with a range of products to address vaginal, digestive, skin, menstrual and menopausal health. Now, the brand is expanding from wellness supplements to a broader all-encompassing women's health company.

Feeling discouraged by the lack of drugstore brands whose ethos' actively advocate for women's health, siblings and O Positiv Co-Founders, Bobby and Brianna Bitton, decided it time to offer their customers broader solutions for all of their period needs starting with a pain relief product for urgent PMS symptoms. FLO PMS Complete provides temporary, multi-symptom relief from menstrual pain.

Each FLO PMS Complete tablet contains Acetaminophen, Caffeine and Pyrilamine Maleate to help alleviate menstrual and PMS related discomfort, such as cramps, aches, bloating, fatigue and water-related weight gain.

As O Positiv launches their first medication, they are solidifying themselves as the go-to trusted brand for all women's health needs.

"We've been so proud to offer a proactive PMS relief supplement. This move into an over-the-counter formula lets us offer relief for urgent symptoms that so many women everywhere have needed." - Bobby Bitton, O Positiv CEO & Co-Founder.

Studies have shown over 90% of women experience PMS symptoms and 80% experience period pain, varying from mild to severe, throughout their lives. O Positiv's products work to mitigate these symptoms with efficacious ingredients as well as providing accessible information and packaging that promotes taboo-breaking conversations. FLO Gummies and Capsules are proactive supplements that help you feel better over time, while FLO PMS Complete is for fast relief in the moments you need it most.

With FLO PMS Complete, the FLO range of products now supports women through all four menstrual phases (menstruation, the follicular phase, ovulation and the luteal phase), from their first period to well beyond their last.

O Positiv's Medical Advisory Board has reviewed FLO PMS Complete as a safe and effective alternative to other diuretic pain relief medications on the market.

"O Positiv continues to address and tackle women's health issues that are often overlooked. For years, I've recommended my patients use FLO as a preventative measure for their PMS symptoms. Now, with FLO Complete available, they can continue to use the trusted products of O Positiv for quick relief." - Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OB/GYN, MD.

O Positiv plans to continue expanding their range of products, which currently includes favorites - FLO PMS Gummies & Capsules , GOGO Prebiotic Fiber Gummies , URO Urinary Tract & URO Vaginal Probiotic Capsules , GOGO Bloating and Gas Capsules , MENO Menopause Gummies & Capsules and RETRO Glowing Skin Gummies & Capsules .

To further advocate for women's health, O Positiv works with the global nonprofit Period to end period poverty and stigma through service, education and advocacy.

FLO PMS Complete retails at 3 packs of 24 tablets for $22.47 for a one time purchase, or on a subscription basis of 3 packs every 3 months for $19.47 at opositiv.com and amazon.com .

O Positiv is the health and wellness brand prioritizing women by creating effective products to address health concerns that have been historically overlooked. O Positiv aims to break taboos with a line of products to address vaginal, skin, digestive, menstrual and menopausal health. For more information, visit opositiv.com.

