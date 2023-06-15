Labaton Sucharow LLP Announces Proposed Settlement in the Fifth Third Bancorp Securities Litigation

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Labaton Sucharow LLP regarding the Fifth Third Bancorp Securities Litigation:

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

COUNTY DEPARTMENT, CHANCERY DIVISION



STEVEN FOX, Individually and on Behalf of All

Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, vs. FIFTH THIRD BANCORP, GREG D.

CARMICHAEL, TAYFUN TUZUN, MARK D.

HAZEL, NICHOLAS K. AKINS, B. EVAN

BAYH III, JORGE L. BENITEZ, KATHERINE

B. BLACKBURN, EMERSON L. BRUMBACK,

JERRY W. BURRIS, GARY R. HEMINGER,

JEWELL D. HOOVER, EILEEN A. MALLESCH,

MICHAEL B. MCCALLISTER, and MARSHA

C. WILLIAMS, Defendants.

Case No. 2020CH05219 Judge: Hon. Celia G. Gamrath







SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION, PROPOSED

SETTLEMENT, AND MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND EXPENSES

To: All who acquired Fifth Third Bancorp ("Fifth Third") publicly traded common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Registration Statement issued in connection with Fifth Third's March 22, 2019 acquisition of MB Financial Inc.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois, that plaintiff Steven Fox ("Plaintiff"), on behalf of himself and the proposed Settlement Class, and Fifth Third and the other Defendants in the Action, have reached a proposed settlement of the above-captioned class action (the "Action") in the amount of $5,500,000 that, if approved, will resolve the Action in its entirety (the "Settlement"). (All terms not defined herein have the definitions assigned to them in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated May 9, 2023 ("Stipulation").)

A hearing will be held before the Honorable Celia G. Gamrath, remotely via Zoom, at the Court's discretion, at 9:15 a.m. CDT on September 14, 2023 (the "Settlement Hearing") using Zoom Meeting ID: 928 4730 2982 and Passcode: 411367 to, among other things, determine whether the Court should: (i) approve the proposed Settlement as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (ii) dismiss the Action with prejudice, as provided in the Stipulation; (iii) approve the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Net Settlement Fund; and (iv) approve Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application. The Court may change the date or location of the Settlement Hearing without providing another notice. Please check the Settlement website for information about the hearing: www.FifthThirdBancorpSecuritiesSettlement.com. You do NOT need to attend the Settlement Hearing to receive a distribution from the Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED SETTLEMENT AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO A MONETARY PAYMENT. If you have not yet received a Notice and Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you may obtain copies of these documents by visiting the website dedicated to the Settlement, www.FifthThirdBancorpSecuritiesSettlement.com, or by contacting the Claims Administrator at:

Fifth Third Bancorp Securities Litigation

c/o KCC Class Action Services

P.O. Box 301170

Los Angeles, CA 90030-1170

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice/Claim Form or for information about the status of a claim, may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Alfred L. Fatale III, Esq.

LABATON SUCHAROW LLP 140 Broadway New York, NY 10005

www.labaton.com settlementquestions@labaton.com (888) 219-6877

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked or submitted online no later than September 9, 2023. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not timely submit a valid Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will nevertheless be bound by all judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice such that it is received no later than August 24, 2023. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action, whether favorable or unfavorable, and you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's Fee and Expense Application must be filed with the Court and mailed to counsel for the Parties in accordance with the instructions in the Notice, such that they are filed and received no later than August 24, 2023.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, DEFENDANTS, OR

DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

DATED: June 15, 2023













BY ORDER OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF

COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS

