hoopla Digital Announces New Partnership with Hallmark Movies Now, Expands Popular BingePass

Agreement boosts offering for libraries, allows patrons to binge movies, specials and original series

HOLLAND, Ohio, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- hoopla Digital, the only all-in-one app for public libraries, today announced the launch of a new BingePass in partnership with Hallmark Movies Now, Hallmark Media's subscription video on demand streaming service.

Library patrons with access to hoopla will be able to access a seven-day BingePass to Hallmark Movies Now’s entire online content lineup. The new agreement marks an expansion of the BingePass offering, where each pass gives access to entire streaming collections with only one borrow. (PRNewswire)

Library patrons with access to hoopla will be able to access a seven-day BingePass to Hallmark Movies Now's entire online content lineup. The new agreement marks an expansion of the BingePass offering, where each pass gives access to entire streaming collections with only one borrow.

"Our goal at hoopla is to provide the best content available to libraries and their patrons. We pursued this partnership with Hallmark Movies Now to give access to this celebrated range of movies, specials and original series," said hoopla founder, Jeff Jankowski. "As the needs of libraries evolve, we are too, to ensure the way library patrons consume content on hoopla meets demand. When we launched BingePass, we pledged to continue adding more diverse content and this new agreement with Hallmark Movies Now adds a beloved entertainment brand that is a natural for bingeing."

The new Hallmark Movies Now BingePass includes a distinct offering of content with a lineup of new and original feel-good programming. In 2023, Hallmark Movies Now is adding 450 movies to the platform, including more than 150 Christmas movies throughout the year. hoopla users will have access to the entire platform, including a variety of popular titles like:

When Calls the Heart: Elizabeth Thatcher, a cultured young teacher in 1910 leaves her comfortable world in the city and accepts a teaching position in a frontier town. New episodes premiering August 3 . Stars Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton , Jack Wagner .

Ride : A new Hallmark Original Series starring Nancy Travis , Tiera Skovbye and Beau Mirchoff. Ride follows a tight-knit Colorado ranching family as each member embarks on their own empowering journey of healing and self-discovery after a tragic loss.

The Way Home : A new Hallmark Original Series starring Evan Williams , Sadie Laflamme-Snow , Chyler Leigh and Andie MacDowell . The Way Home is a heartfelt family drama with a time travel twists that follows the lives of three generations of women within the Landry family of Port Haven, New Brunswick .

Morning Show Mysteries : Billie Blessings has gone from beloved chef, and morning show segment host to crime solving investigator. Billie takes matters into her own hands by digging deeper into a mystery, while risking her own life in the process. Stars Holly Robinson Peete .

Chesapeake Shores : A Hallmark Original Series starring Meghan Ory , Robert Buckley , Treat Williams, Barbara Niven and more. Chesapeake Shores explores the lives and loves of four generations of the O'Brian family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby. All 6 seasons are available now .

Christmas in July: Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year this summer with a vast selection of Hallmark Media's most beloved holiday movies, including 15 new titles to the service.

"Our partnership with hoopla allows us a unique opportunity to reach a new audience and expand awareness of Hallmark Movies Now," said Hallmark Media's SVP of Streaming Distribution, Lauri McGarrigan, "As we continue to amplify and evolve the platform's content offerings, we look forward to giving library patrons access to our unique brand of feel-good content, including our beloved series and movies."

hoopla Digital offers 24/7 access to borrow, download, and stream more than 1.4 million eBooks, audiobooks, comics, movies, music albums, and television episodes, with a valid library card from a participating public library. Librarians interested in offering hoopla Digital to patrons should contact 800-875-2785 (US), 866-698-2231 (Canada), or (02) 4732-3480 (Australia and New Zealand).

About hoopla Digital

hoopla Digital combines media and library expertise with the latest in web and mobile technology to deliver a flexible, all-in-one experience with the most robust catalog in the digital library world. We share knowledge to help libraries thrive, have a passion for service that sets us apart, and take pride in working with libraries, patrons, and vendors to connect people to great content.

About Hallmark Movies Now

Hallmark Movies Now is Hallmark Media's subscription video-on-demand streaming service, which offers commercial-free, feel-good movies and series from Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and more, including exclusive content you can't find anywhere else.

For more information, please visit www.crownmediapress.com

To visit the website, please visit www.hmnow.com

Hallmark Movies Now on Social Media: Facebook , Twitter , YouTube

hoopla digital is a category-creating mobile and online streaming service that partners with public libraries to provide access to thousands of Movies, TV Shows, Music, eBooks, Audiobooks and Comics. (PRNewsfoto/hoopla digital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE hoopla Digital