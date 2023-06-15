EY Announces Capital Rx Co-Founder & CEO AJ Loiacono as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award Winner

The Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs building businesses that contribute to a brighter future and better world

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 13, Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder and CEO of Capital Rx, the health tech company redefining the pharmacy benefit management (PBM) industry and Medicare claim administration, has been named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 New York Award winner. In its 37th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for transformative entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all.

AJ Loiacono, Co-Founder & CEO, Capital Rx (PRNewswire)

"It's an honor to be named among the leading entrepreneurs in New York by EY as we redefine what it means to be a PBM."

"I am honored to be named a recipient of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 New York Award winner for my work at Capital Rx. Our organization continues to set the highest standards for client satisfaction, patient care, and prescription savings," said Loiacono. "I'm thankful to the judges and EY for this recognition and grateful to my extraordinary colleagues for helping me build an incredible organization. Through our innovation and technology, we are delivering on our mission to make medication more affordable and improve access and outcomes for all Americans."

An independent panel of judges made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors, and other regional business leaders evaluated an "unprecedented number of nominees" this year and selected AJ for his demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Capital Rx is a full-service PBM and pharmacy benefits administrator (PBA) and North America's fastest-growing health tech company. The company combines transparency with modern technology to reduce administrative costs, improve patient outcomes, and deliver a superior customer experience. As a Certified B Corp™ committed to upholding the highest standards of accountability in business, Capital Rx provides employers, labor unions, health systems, and health plans, among others, with best-in-class pharmacy benefit solutions. The company leverages a Single-Ledger Model™ to bring visibility and consistency to drug pricing, a proprietary cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, to improve operational efficiency, and robust clinical programs coupled with an award-winning call center to deliver industry-leading member service to its customers and drive cost savings compared to the traditional PBM model.

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage, and ingenuity have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries, and positively impacted their communities. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners become lifetime members of a global, multi-industry community of entrepreneurs with exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of program alumni and other ecosystem members in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources. Since 1986, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 11,000 US executives.

As a New York award winner, AJ is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National Awards. The National Award winners, including the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year® Award in June 2024.

About Capital Rx

Capital Rx is a healthcare technology company changing the way prescription drugs are priced and patients are cared for in America. As a Certified B Corp™, Capital Rx is executing its mission through a Single-Ledger Model™, the industry's first ethical framework for drug pricing. The company's cloud-native enterprise pharmacy platform, JUDI®, connects every aspect of the pharmacy ecosystem, servicing over 2.4 million members for Medicare, Medicaid, and commercial plans. Together with its clients, Capital Rx is reimagining the administration of pharmacy benefits and rebuilding trust in healthcare. To learn more, visit capitalrx.com.

