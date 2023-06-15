EXERGEN CORPORATION "GIFTS" FREE TEMPORAL ARTERY THERMOMETERS TO ALL NURSING STUDENTS IN AMERICA TO TEACH THE IMPORTANCE OF ACCURATE TEMPERATURE TAKING

Company Has Gifted More Than 63,000 Free Exergen Home Model Thermometers to Date and Professional Model Thermometers to 300+ Nursing Schools for Their Skills Labs – Urges All Nursing Schools to Accept Donation

WATERTOWN, Mass., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exergen Corporation, manufacturer of the only thermometer whose accuracy has been proven in more than 100 peer-reviewed, published clinical studies, is promoting its Exergen Nursing School Thermometer Gifting Program that gives every accredited U.S. school of nursing one free Exergen Home TemporalScanner for each student in its nursing program. Exergen Corporation, maker of the #1 preferred thermometer by doctors, nurses, and pediatricians, is also giving nursing schools a select number of professional TemporalScanner models for use in their hands-on skills labs. There are no requirements or prerequisites.

The first of its kind program kicked off earlier this year and since then has given more than 63,000 nursing students a free temporal artery home model and more than 360 nursing schools professional models for their skills labs. The response from the nursing schools and nursing students who received thermometers has been overwhelming, with schools voicing gratitude and excitement for the donation.

Francesco Pompei, Ph.D., CEO of Exergen, says his company created the program to help ensure that all nursing students had the chance to learn firsthand the importance of accurate temperature taking and have the only tool that would enable them to do so.

"Exergen has long been committed to supporting the healthcare professionals – and especially nurses – who safeguard and care for us. We believe it is our responsibility to arm them with the only thermometer proven to give an accurate reading each time it's used, which is why we created this program," says Dr. Pompei.

Exergen SVP Dr. Marybeth Pompei, a former RN, added, "All nurses need to be able to take an accurate temperature and that starts with having an accurate thermometer at home for themselves, their families, and their friends. We urge every nursing school in the country to participate in this program."

For all accredited nursing schools who would like to receive a free Exergen TemporalScanner home model for each of their students, along with several professional models for their skills labs, visit Exergen Nursing School Thermometer Gifting Program.

ABOUT EXERGEN CORPORATION

Exergen invented, manufactures, and markets two series of the TemporalScanner thermometer: a professional version for hospitals and clinics, and a consumer version sold in major retailers nationwide. More than three billion temperatures are taken each year with TemporalScanners. Used in thousands of hospitals and clinics across the country as well as in millions of homes, TemporalScanners are the #1 preference of pediatricians, nurses, and parents. The Exergen TemporalScanner's accuracy is supported by more than 100 peer-reviewed published clinical studies covering all ages from preterm infants to geriatrics and all care areas from hospitals to homes. Exergen has also long been a leader in nursing. For nearly 20 years, it has been part of the nursing profession's educational curriculum. Published textbooks from 2005 to present include Exergen thermometers and have set nurse training standards, relied upon in thousands of nursing programs nationwide. For additional information, visit www.exergen.com .

