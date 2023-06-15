AMERICAN CENTURY INVESTMENTS' JENNIFER SIMMONS RECEIVES NICSA RISING STAR AWARD

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Century Investments® Financial Consultant Jennifer Simmons was recognized as a Rising Star by the National Investment Company Service Association (NICSA). NICSA's Diversity Project North America (DPNA) provides mentorship, networking and career development opportunities to diverse, aspiring leaders in the asset management industry.

"Jennifer embodies all of the values of American Century," said Diane Gallagher, senior vice president, co-chief people officer. "Her commitment to our clients and colleagues is inspiring. She devotes herself to making everyone around her feel included and valued. She is a role model for all of us."

Simmons, who has been with the firm since 2018, leads the Community Engagement Committee of Mosaic business resource group (BRG) and is the co-founder of the Black Association of American Century Employees (BAAE) chapter of Mosaic. The Mosaic BRG represents minority groups from different ethnicities and cultural backgrounds and is dedicated to linking the firm's work with its internal and external communities and providing a space that allows teammates to be their authentic selves. Her work with the Mosiac BRG has fostered companywide conversations about race and identity in the workplace and exemplifies her commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where people feel valued.

"It is an honor to represent American Century Investments as a Diversity Project North American 2023 Rising Star," said Simmons. "Everyone wants to feel valued in the workplace and chapters within our business resource groups, like the Black Association of American Century Employees, help us do that. These chapters give employees the ability to build a community of support and facilitate conversations that move the needle forward. I am grateful to be part of an organization that celebrates the uniqueness of its employees."

Simmons joined American Century Investments in 2018 as an investment representative and has held several roles at the firm, including team lead and regional wealth specialist. She has served as a financial consultant since June 2022, specializing in wealth management for high-net-worth clients. Prior to joining American Century, she worked at Northwestern Mutual as a financial services representative. Simmons earned a Bachelor of Arts from University of Missouri-Kansas City and holds FINRA licenses in Series 7, 63 and 65.

Founded in 1962, NICSA is a not-for-profit trade association striving to connect all facets of the global asset management industry in order to develop, share, implement, and advance leading practices. NICSA aims to help firms operating in all segments of the global asset management industry meet the changing needs of their clients by aligning and educating industry participants through formal education programs, interactive forums, networking opportunities, and initiatives such as the Diversity Project North America. NICSA provides industry executives the tools to gain insights and make informed decisions about strategic business development and best practice implementation. In addition, NICSA allows the opportunity for individuals to develop professional leadership skills and make a meaningful impact on the industry it serves via committee volunteer work. Learn more at https://www.nicsa.org/ .

American Century Investments is a leading global asset manager focused on delivering investment results and building long-term client relationships while supporting breakthrough medical research. Founded in 1958, American Century Investments' 1,400 employees serve financial professionals, institutions, corporations and individual investors from offices in New York; London; Frankfurt; Hong Kong; Sydney; Santa Clara, Calif.; and Kansas City, Mo. Jonathan S. Thomas is president and chief executive officer, and Victor Zhang serves as chief investment officer. Delivering investment results to clients enables American Century Investments to distribute over 40% of its dividends to the Stowers Institute for Medical Research, a 500-person, nonprofit basic biomedical research organization. The Institute owns more than 40% of American Century Investments and has received dividend payments of $1.87 billion since 2000. For more information about American Century Investments, visit www.americancentury.com.

