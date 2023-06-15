6-4-3 Charts Partners with Nextiles to Visualize Biomechanics Data for Pitchers

NCAA Teams can now Integrate Arm Health Metrics from Nextiles in 6-4-3 Charts' Dashboard

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextiles , the leader in smart fabric technology for coaches and athletes, today announced 6-4-3 Charts will integrate data from Nextiles' Pitching Sleeve to provide baseball coaches a comprehensive view of pitching biomechanics.

Arm health data from Nextiles Pitching Sleeve can now be visualized in 6-4-3 Charts platform (PRNewswire)

The Nextiles Pitching Sleeve tracks arm health and provides rep-tracking, torque, velocity, and power analytics for each pitch. The data is streamed in real-time wirelessly and stored on the cloud where coaches will now be able to visualize these metrics on the 6-4-3 platform. Nextiles also provides teams with its mobile app, web dashboard, raw data and a suite of APIs for facilitating convenient data transfer.

"We're thrilled to announce this partnership with Nextiles, a technology innovator and leader in biomechanics," said Derek Weldon, CEO of 6-4-3 Charts. "As we learned more about their solutions for baseball and softball, it was an obvious decision to add this data to our platform. Our mission is to offer a platform for players and coaches to seamlessly interact with, report on, and visualize data to support recruiting, player development, and scouting efforts. This partnership will allow our customers to interact with biomechanical data within the 643 interface and, with mappings to other data sources, will allow us to build tools to better understand how biomechanics impact health and performance."

NCAA baseball teams use the Nextiles Pitching Sleeve to monitor arm health and track each rep for pitchers daily. With real-time analytics from the sleeve, coaches can create a personalized baseline of performance metrics for all pitchers. This personalized data informs coaches of a player's overall readiness and stress levels to further individualize throwing programs throughout the season.

"We're excited to partner with 6-4-3, a leader in data mapping for the baseball industry," said Dr. George Sun, CEO and Founder of Nextiles. "We built our sleeve technology to be truly wearable and comfortable for athletes using next-generation smart fabric, and today, we're excited to make our software even easier to use for baseball coaches, scouts and administrators. As we continue our push into the NCAA baseball market, we want to make technology easy to use for our customers. With our APIs, and 6-4-3's visualization capabilities, coaches can finally have a complete view of pitcher fatigue merged with video insights."

Teams already using 6-4-3 Charts can begin monitoring fatigue with the Nextiles Pitching Sleeve as early as July 5.

For more information on Nextiles, visit: www.nextiles.tech .

For more information on 6-4-3 Charts, visit: www.643charts.com .

About Nextiles:

Founded in 2018, Nextiles is an innovative materials science company merging flexible electronics with soft goods to create a data analytics platform that measures human performance. The company combines patented, fabric-based sewing technology with data insights to quantify raw forces, range of motion, micromovements, and more. Nextiles is the only company in athletics today capable of providing real-time Newtonian force analytics and 3D motion capture from compression clothing. Backed by the Air Force, Drive by DraftKings, MSG Sports, the NBA, and the National Science Foundation, Nextiles is poised to disrupt the human performance industry.

About 6-4-3 Charts:

6-4-3 Charts currently serves 600+ College Baseball and Softball programs by providing the most accurate and insightful data for opponent scouting and player development purposes. The team at 6-4-3 prides itself on understanding the importance of being able to provide actionable data accompanied by informative visualizations. Their versatile services are both concise enough for coaches that prefer a quick look into specific tendencies and comprehensive enough to be valuable for programs with a dedicated analytics staff. The current suite of 6-4-3 Charts applications includes on-demand scouting reports with customizable chart design options, an interactive Web Application with a multitude of features, a pitch tracking and data visualization suite, and TrackMan SYNC, the best-in-class visualization application for TrackMan data. In 2022, 6-4-3 Charts partnered with Synergy Sports, a division of Sportradar, which allows Synergy clients to interact with video throughout the 6-4-3 Charts Web Application, TrackMan SYNC application, and the Synergy application, which is devoted to reporting and visualizing Synergy data and video. 6-4-3 Charts offers all of these services in addition to their innovative spray charts and standard scouting reports.

Nextiles logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nextiles